‘Russian Doll’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Russian Doll
Netflix is caught in the “Russian Doll” loop.

The streaming giant has renewed the critically-acclaimed series for Season 2, which will consist of eight episodes. The announcement was made at the CODE Conference in Arizona on Tuesday. “Russian Doll” was co-created by Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland. Lyonne stars as a New York woman who becomes caught in an endless loop of attending her own birthday party only to die and repeat the night over and over again.

Season 1 also starred Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley, and Charlie Barnett. Chloë Sevigny, Dascha Polanco, Brendan Sexton III, Rebecca Henderson, Jeremy Bobb, Ritesh Rajan, and Jocelyn Bioh appeared in guest starring roles.

Lyonne, Poehler, and Headland executive produce with Lyonne and Headland also serving as writers and directors. The series is produced by Universal Television, Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions, JAX Media, and 3 Arts Entertainment. Jamie Babbit also served as director on the series.

Season 1 of “Russian Doll” dropped in February to near universal acclaim, with the series holding a 96% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review for Variety, Caroline Framke wrote, “Often, when it seems like the show has leaned fully into its comedy, not to mention Lyonne’s particularly sharp comic timing, it effortlessly shifts gears into pure drama. It chases punchlines with stark revelations, blends jokes with twists so dark that watching it often becomes a practice in laughing through startled tears.”

