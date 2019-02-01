×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: ‘Russian Doll’ Showrunner on Challenging Female-Driven Narratives

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Leslye Headland TV Take
CREDIT: Variety

Welcome to “TV Take,” Variety‘s television podcast. In this week’s installment, Variety’s executive editor of TV, Daniel Holloway, chats with Leslye Headland, the showrunner of Netflix’s new series “Russian Doll.”

The show, co-created by Headland, Amy Poehler, and Natasha Lyonne, who also plays the lead role, follows a woman who is hit by a car after a party and dies, only to wake up and relive that same day over and over again. She has to figure out what the hell is going on, and how she can escape this deadly fate.

There is the “mystery box element” of the series, Headland says, and Nadia (Lyonne) will need to deal with questions about different timelines and the metaphysical. However, it’s far from a sci-fi series, and aims instead to address topics like spirituality and ethics.

Additionally, with a woman at the center, Headland says there are opportunities to differ from typical female narratives about material possessions or motherhood.

“It was really important to explore a show about a female protagonist that asked spiritual and existential questions,” Headland says. “As opposed to a show that was about a woman finding romance, a woman finding balance between her work life and her love life … those are all worthy endeavors and excellent shows made about all of those things, but we just were thinking, ‘But what hasn’t been done?'”

Related

Headland says the creators also kept the show fresh by straying away from other magical realism projects like “It’s a Wonderful Life” where the main character’s problems are society’s making.

“[Nadia] is the architect of her own destruction,” Headland says. “We’re making the point that this is of her own creation, and it’s something she is going to have to rectify for herself. It’s not something that society is going to reel her in for.”

With Lyonne leading the pack, whom Headland calls one of the “premiere physical comedians” in the industry, the showrunner says audiences can see “neck-down comedy” more than ever. Every choice Lyonne makes with her body is funny, Headland says, and she proves that women can be sexy and funny at the same time.

In the seven years since Headland’s film “Bachelorette” came out, she says she’s seen a positive shift away from the “can women be funny?” debates. Back when she got on the Blacklist with the romantic comedy in 2008, she was constantly told the film would never be made. Now, women are putting out some of the best content in Hollywood in droves.

“In the years since then, there is this feeling of, not only are women driving the box office and not only are they interested in R-rated, more adult comedies,” Headland says, “we also have more women creating … at a higher rate. As you see that stuff getting picked up and put into the marketplace and succeeding, it opens the door for everybody else.”

Russian Doll” premiered Friday, Feb. 1. Later in the podcast, Variety’s TV critics Daniel D’Addario and Caroline Framke discuss the show further, as well as Hulu’s “PEN15.” Additionally, Danielle Turchiano, Variety’s senior features editor, will talk about Fox’s “Rent Live.”

New episodes of “TV Take” are available every Friday. Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud, or anywhere you download podcasts. You can find past episodes here and on Apple Podcasts.

Leslye Headland photographed exclusively for the Variety TV Take Podcast
Dan Doperalski for Variety

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • Leslye Headland TV Take

    Listen: 'Russian Doll' Showrunner on Challenging Female-Driven Narratives

    Welcome to “TV Take,” Variety‘s television podcast. In this week’s installment, Variety’s executive editor of TV, Daniel Holloway, chats with Leslye Headland, the showrunner of Netflix’s new series “Russian Doll.” The show, co-created by Headland, Amy Poehler, and Natasha Lyonne, who also plays the lead role, follows a woman who is hit by a car after a [...]

  • Bring the Funny

    NBC Orders Comedy Competition Series With Jeff Foxworthy Among Judges

    NBC has ordered the comedy competition series “Bring the Funny” to series with a 10-episode commitment. “Saturday Night Live’s” longest-running cast member Kenan Thompson will serve as a judge on the series along with Chrissy Teigen and comedy icon Jeff Foxworthy. Comedian Amanda Seales will serve as host. In partnership with the international organization Just [...]

  • Gen Fukunaga - Funimation

    Funimation Founder Gen Fukunaga Moves Into Chairman Role, Sony Seeks New GM for Anime Service (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony Pictures Television-owned Funimation has launched a search for a new general manager, as founder Gen Fukunaga is stepping out of day-to-day management at the anime network/distributor into a chairman role. The move comes 18 months Sony Pictures Television Networks acquired a 95% majority stake in Funimation for about $143 million, with Fukunaga retaining a minority stake. [...]

  • Lucía Puenzo, Fremantle, Fabula Begin Shooting

    Shooting Begins on Lucía Puenzo's 'La Jauría,' A Fremantle, Fabula Co-Production

    Filming has begun on Lucía Puenzo’s psychological gender thriller series “La Jauría,” a co-production by Fremantle with Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín’s Chile-U.S.-based Fabula. The eight-episode Spanish-language drama series, shooting in Santiago, Chile, features Daniela Vega, the lead in Fabula’s Academy Award-winning “A Fantastic Woman.” Lucía Puenzo, one of Latin America’s most renowned women [...]

  • Goteborg Nostradamus Report 2019 Released

    Goteborg’s Nostradamus Report Predicts Possible Audiovisual Industry Future

    The Göteborg Film Festival’s 6th Nostradamus Report, titled “Relevance in a New Reality,” was presented at a seminar held at the festival on Friday afternoon. The yearly report is designed to forecast what the coming three-to-five years may look like for the screen industries. This year’s Nostradamus is in five chapters in which industry experts [...]

  • What’s Coming to Hulu in February

    What’s Coming to Hulu in February 2019

    February is here, which means Valentine’s Day is around the corner. Hulu is offering traditional fare (think Kleenex and chocolates) like the Sandra Bullock-led rom-com “While You Were Sleeping,” as well as “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Moonstruck,” and “Barefoot.” Why stop at romantic relationships though? Celebrate Galentine’s Day, the Feb. 13 “holiday” popularized by [...]

  • The Umbrella Academy review

    TV Review: Netflix's 'The Umbrella Academy'

    There’s a certain sort of oddity that feels less like imagination or creativity than its opposite — as though the maker of a given work of art were out of ideas as to how to keep us on the hook and, instead, defaulted to the most self-consciously strange option. So it is, unfortunately, with “The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad