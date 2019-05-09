×
Rupert Murdoch: Fox Corp. Is ‘Pivoting at a Pivotal Moment’

Cynthia Littleton

Rupert Murdoch
Rupert Murdoch opened Fox Corp.’s Investor Day presentation on Thursday with a promise that the slimmed-down company will be a Wall Street growth story.

Murdoch, Fox Corp. chairman, told the crowd in New York that he decided to sell most of his Hollywood assets to Disney in order to make the most out of all that he had assembled over the past few decades. “We were pivoting at a pivotal moment while staying true of course to our principles and our purpose,” he said.

Murdoch asserted that the 20th Century Fox studio and other assets were better off under the Disney umbrella in order to achieve scale rather than struggle to compete against the deep pockets of the tech giants moving into video.

The remaining businesses that form the new Fox Corp. — Fox Broadcasting, Fox News and Fox Sports — will be energized with new focus and resources.

“A good deal of our efforts are focused on simplifying a good deal of our structure,” Murdoch said. “We could see the shift coming in media and the danger to the industry.”

Live events, news and sports will be the laser focus of the company. Murdoch and Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch vowed not to be “distracted” by other business ventures beyond the core TV focus.

“We’ve recommitted to providing great entertainment, storytelling, breaking news and challenging opinions and of course, captivating sports,” Rupert Murdoch said.

Lachlan Murdoch echoed his father’s enthusiasm for the new company’s prospects. He called the company’s corporate structure “insanely simple,” with half of its revenue coming from MVPD affiliate fees and half from advertising.

“Our news, sports and broadcasting assets have been reinvented into a simpler, stronger Fox,” he said. Rupert Murdoch reminded the crowd of the long-term track record of Fox and the windfall that 21st Century Fox shareholders received after a bidding war for the company between Disney and Comcast last year. “Investors who have joined us have prospered,” he said.

John Nallen, Fox Corp. chief operating officer, was also direct in telling analysts that the company is not for sale, not does it have a major acquisition on the horizon, at present. “We’re not running this company to sell it, we’re running it for growth,” Nallen said.

Other highlights of the presentation so far:

Fox Corp. has no plans to reunite with News Corp., the publishing-focused arm of the Murdoch empire that was split off from the film and TV assets in 2013, under pressure from investors. Emphasizing that the decision in 2013 was designed to bring “focus” to companies working in different media sectors, Lachlan Murdoch said he sees “no benefit to reversing those actions” after the birth of Fox Corp. in March following the completion of the $71.3 billion Disney transaction.

There won’t be a Fox Corp. streaming bundle offered as a direct-to-consumer offering any time soon. Fox Corp. chief operating officer John Nallen told investors that company leaders don’t see a “meaningful opportunity” to enter the DTC arena like other media giants.

More to come

