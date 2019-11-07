×
BBC Renews ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.’ for Second Season

With the first-ever U.K. edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” just over halfway through its run, the BBC has greenlit a second season and will crown another “Queen of Great Britain.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.” plays on the BBC’s youth-skewed online channel, BBC Three, and its on-demand service, iPlayer. It has registered 6.5 million requests thus far.

“BBC Three have opened applications to find another set of sickening queens to compete in the Olympics of drag,” the broadcaster said.

“I want to thank the BBC and all our fans for their overwhelming support of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K,’” said RuPaul. “This season’s queens proved that Britain’s Got Charisma Uniqueness Nerve and Talent and I want to see more! Here’s to another season of love, laughter and light.”

The U.K. show has featured a roster of big-name British guest judges including Andrew Garfield, Maisie Williams, and Michaela Cole.

Kate Phillips, the BBC’s controller for entertainment commissioning, said: “The response to the current U.K. series has been nothing short of dragulous. Our viewers have really taken the show and the amazing queens to their hearts.”

The series is produced by World of Wonder. It was commissioned by Phillips and Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC Three.

