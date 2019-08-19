×

VH1 Renews Two Series in 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Danielle Turchiano

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been renewed for Season 12 at VH1, the cabler announced Monday. Additionally, the “All Stars” version of the show has been renewed for Season 5.

RuPaul made the announcement in a video, which you can see below.

The flagship series will welcome a fresh group of drag queens eager to prove to the world that they can lip sync for their lives and have what it takes to be crowned “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” Meanwhile, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” will see the franchise’s “most notable” queens return to prove to host RuPaul why they deserve another crown and a coveted spot in the “‘Drag Race’ Hall of Fame.”

The most recent 11th season of “Drag Race” wrapped up in May, with Yvie Oddly winning the crown, title and cash prize. The fourth season of “All Stars” wrapped up in February seeing a tie between Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck for the win.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul serving as executive producers. Tim Palazzola serves as executive producer for VH1 and Jen Passovoy serves as producer.

The franchise is currently celebrating 14 Emmy nominations across “Drag Race” and its companion series “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.” This is a record number of award accolades for the network.

