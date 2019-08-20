×

RuPaul Charles to Receive Variety’s Vanguard Award at Mipcom

RuPaul Charles - Outstanding Reality - Competition Program - 'RuPaul's Drag Race'70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2018
RuPaul’s Drag Race” leader RuPaul Charles has been tapped to receive the Variety Vanguard Award at the Mipcom international TV sales conference, set for Oct. 14-17 in Cannes.

The award recognizes television industry leaders who have made a significant contribution to the global business of entertainment.

Charles has hosted and executive produced the VH1 franchise “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for a decade, winning three consecutive Emmys for host of a reality-competition series. The elimination-style talent competition to find “America’s next drag superstar” has proven to be a hit in key global territories including the U.K., Australia, the Netherlands and Israel. The BBC is preparing to launch a local version of the show, with Charles as host, in October.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which began its run on Logo in 2009 before shifting to VH1 in 2017, has also spawned spinoff series “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!” Charles is once again up for Emmy honors as reality competition host at next month’s

“RuPaul Charles has been a force in television for more than a decade, and he’s been an LGBTQ trailblazer throughout his career,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety‘s Group Publisher and Chief Revenue Officer. ” ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ not only entertains fans around the world, it also has the power to open minds and touch hearts. He is most deserving of this year’s Variety Vanguard Award.”

The Vanguard kudo will be presented to Charles on Oct. 14 at the Palais des Festivals as part of the annual programming bazaar and gathering of content players from around the world. Past recipients include former HBO chief Richard Plepler, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and former 20th Century Fox Television Distribution chief Marion Edwards.

