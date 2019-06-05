Elizabeth Hurley Joins ‘Runaways’ Season 3 at Hulu as Morgan le Fay

Elizabeth Hurley has been cast in the upcoming third season of the Marvel-Hulu series “Runaways,” Variety has learned.

Hurley will play the Marvel villain Morgan le Fay. A student of Merlin, the character is considered the greatest sorceress of all time. With a black crow as her familiar and the ability to enchant objects, manipulate mystic energy and astral project, she is powerful and intelligent with a cut-throat wit.

“Elizabeth Hurley is joining the Marvel Universe and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her portraying one of the most enchanting Marvel characters,” said “Runways” executive producer and head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb.

The role reunites Hurley with “Runaways” showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. The duo previously created the series “Gossip Girl,” on which Hurley portrayed Diana Payne during the show’s fifth season. Hurley most recently starred in the drama series “The Royals.” She is known primarily for her film roles, including “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” and “Bedazzled.”

She is repped by UTA.

“Runaways,” based on the Marvel comics series of the same name, is the story of six teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe – their parents, who it turns out are supervillains in disguise. It stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, and Allegra Acosta as the titular runaways. Schwartz and Savage serve as writers and showrunners on the series, with Loeb executive producing. The series is a co-production between Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios.