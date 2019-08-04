Ruby Rose on ‘Batwoman’s’ Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Scene

Ruby Rose discussed a scene from the “Batwoman” pilot in which Kate Kane is kicked out of the military for her lesbian relationship with Meagan Tandy’s character Sophie Moore at the show’s Television Critics Association summer press tour panel.

Rose revealed it was the first time she had heard of the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy and realized the wider significance of the scene.

“That wasn’t something I had experienced in my life, but when I thought about all the people who were ere separated from their partners or kicked out of the military…there’s immediately a lot of weight on this scene,” Rose said. “I thought you need to think about what this means to people who are still dealing with this right now.”

Earlier in the panel, Rose discussed how it felt to put on the Batwoman suit for the first time (“You feel faster and stronger and bullet proof”) and the social pressures put upon young people as a result of social media.

“I feel like there’s a lot of pressure on kids and that’s why making this show is so important…We want young people to watch this and relate to the people they’re watching on the screen and hopefully be empowered by that,” Rose said.

The show’s executive producers has previously discussed the importance of having an out lesbian superhero character to lead a show at the “Batwoman” Comic Con panel.

“Representation is everything and diversity is our strength,” said Schechter. “We love this character and we love her sexuality and we love her beyond her sexuality…We’re really proud of being able to have an out lesbian woman front and center of these shows.”

Schechter and Dries also commented on the similarities between Rose and her character, revealing that they made Kate Kane be vegan to reflect Rose and incorporated the actresses’ tattoos into the character.

The latest iteration of Batwoman is described as a highly trained fighter who has no trouble speaking her mind. She’s pressed into service as a crime-fighter as mayhem overruns Gotham, although Kane has to “overcome her own demons” before she can save the city.

Rose, who was an absentee at the show’s Comic Con panel, made her debut as Batwoman/Kate Kane in a DC Crossover episode that linked three storylines from CW’s “Supergirl,” “Flash” and “Arrow” and served as a trial run for the character.

“Batwoman” is set to premiere Oct. 6 on The CW.