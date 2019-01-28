×
Ross Weintraub Renews Deal, Becomes Sole CEO of 3 Ball Entertainment

Ross Weintraub
CREDIT: Courtesy of 3 Ball Entertainment

Ross Weintraub has been tapped to serve as sole CEO of 3 Ball Entertainment after renewing his deal with the unscripted production company.

Prior to that, he had served as co-CEO since 2015 alongside 3 Ball co-founder Todd A. Nelson, and first joined the company in 2006. Nelson is stepping down as co-CEO and shifting back to the creative and producing side. He has inked a first-look deal with the company as he explores new opportunities in the tech and start-up space.

“Ross is the ideal executive to helm 3 Ball and navigate this unquestionable period of change and disruption,” said 3 Ball Entertainment chairman Reinout Oerlemans in a statement. “Under Ross’s savvy and strategic leadership, the company will continue to grow and adapt, developing exciting new projects and forging new ventures and partnerships. Ross is an invaluable asset to 3 Ball, and I look forward to continuing our work together.”

Back in August, Ronak Kordestani was named president of 3 Ball. Weintraub will continue to helm all areas of the company and work with Kordestani to develop unscripted programming for broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms. He will also look to develop joint ventures, pod deals, and other strategic partnerships for the production company.

3 Ball’s series include Paramount’s “Bar Rescue” franchise, Animal Planet’s “My Cat From Hell,” and the upcoming Facebook Watch show “World’s Most Amazing Dog.”

The company recently launched two production banners: Jeff Jenkins Productions, which creates unscripted docu-series and formats in partnership with “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” producer Jenkins; and Parabolic Films, which produces unscripted shows that heavily focus on mystery and action-adventure.

“3 Ball has been my home for 12 years, and during that time I’ve had the privilege of working alongside a top-notch production team, creating content that has helped define genres and shape the industry,” said Weintraub. “The business is evolving at a faster rate than ever before, and we’re doubling down on our commitment to breaking splashy new formats, while also establishing 3 Ball as the ultimate creative hub – aligning with talented producers from across the industry and offering the infrastructure for them to do their best work. These initiatives will be the building blocks that help shape the future of our company.”

