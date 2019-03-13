×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rosie O’Donnell Reveals She Was Sexually Abused by Her Father in New Book (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rosie O'Donnell
CREDIT: Sundholm,Magnus/Action Press/Shutterstock

For six seasons on her ’90s daytime talk show, Rosie O’Donnell spoke openly about the struggles associated with her childhood. At the age of 10, she lost her mom Roseann to breast cancer, which shaped the rest of her life.

In an upcoming book, “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View’” by Variety’s New York bureau chief Ramin Setoodeh, O’Donnell talks publicly for the first time about another dark aspect of her youth.

O’Donnell says she was sexually abused by her father, Edward Joseph. “It started very young,” O’Donnell tells Setoodeh. “And then when my mother died, it sort of ended in a weird way, because then he was with these five children to take care of. On the whole, it’s not something I like to talk about. Of course, it changes everyone. Any child who is put in that position, especially by someone in the family, you feel completely powerless and stuck, because the person you would tell is the person doing it.”

O’Donnell’s father died in 2015.

Although she hadn’t told her story until now, O’Donnell has been a longtime advocate for sexual abuse victims, speaking out against alleged sexual predators such Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski. O’Donnell was one of the first public figures to say she believed Dylan Farrow, who in 2014 published an open letter in the New York Times with allegations that her father Woody Allen sexually assaulted her at the age of 7. “I’m very anti-Roman Polanski and anti-Woody Allen,” O’Donnell says in the book. “It’s a pretty clear line for me.”

The details about her father appear in a chapter about “The Rosie O’Donnell Show,” which aired from 1996 to 2002, and changed the daytime TV landscape with its focus on celebrity interviews and pop culture. O’Donnell later became more political when she appeared on “The View” for almost two seasons. She replaced Meredith Vieira as the show’s moderator for one year in 2006-07. And she re-joined the cast in September 2014 for six months after creator Barbara Walters retired.

“Ladies Who Punch” will be published by St. Martin’s Press on April 2.

CREDIT: Courtesy of St. Martin’s Press

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More TV

  • Mary Stuart Masterson2018 International Emmy Awards,

    Mary Stuart Masterson Joins ABC Legal Drama Pilot From Hank Steinberg, 50 Cent

    Mary Stuart Masterson has signed on for a lead role in the ABC legal drama pilot that hails from Hank Steinberg and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Variety has learned. The project follows Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock), a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a [...]

  • bret-baier-fox-news

    Fox News Taps Laura Ingraham, Bret Baier in New Pitch to Madison Ave.

    Fox News Channel typically delivers news headlines and popular opinion programming. On Wednesday, the 21st Century Fox-owned had something else to send – a message. As dozens of prominent media buyers nibbled on Nutella crepes and mixed custom-made Bloody Marys, the cable-news outlet’s top executives and some of its best known anchors made a case [...]

  • The Bachelor winner Cassie

    TV Ratings: 'The Bachelor' Finale Up From Last Year, Wins Tuesday

    After a season in which Colton Underwood performed an infamous fence jump, “The Bachelor” leapt over the competition to win the Tuesday ratings race for ABC. The show’s two-hour season finale recorded an average rating of 2.3 in the key demo of adults 18-49, and a tick over 8 million viewers. That represents a slight, [...]

  • Jacques Pépin and Naomi PomeroyPBS 'American

    Chef Jacques Pepin to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Daytime Emmys

    Chef Jacques Pepin will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 46th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, NATAS announced Wednesday. “The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize both the excellence and vibrant diversity of daytime television programming,” said NATAS president & CEO Adam Sharp. “Chef Jacques Pepin epitomizes both, uniquely shaping the culinary genre which has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad