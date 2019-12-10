Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Host Beauty Industry Series at Quibi

“Transformers” and “Mad Max: Fury Road” star Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the latest name making a move to Quibi. The model is set to host and executive produce a series on the beauty industry which hails from Alfred Street Industries.

The show will feature Huntington-Whiteley getting up close and personal with icons of the beauty world, highlighting their stories in a that magnifies the industry’s intersection of art and commerce. The project will interweave interview moments with beauty segments, highlighting the trailblazers who have built beauty empires.

“The beauty industry is in the midst of a revolution and emerging brands led by pioneering founders are at the forefront. I’m thrilled to bring the stories of these creatives and entrepreneurs to Quibi, a platform that can so brilliantly showcase their journeys,” said Huntington-Whiteley.

Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe and Kim Ray will exec produce for Alfred Street Industries, alongside Lily Berg.

“Rosie is a remarkable talent whose expertise in both beauty and business makes her the ideal guide to the success stories of industry titans, as well as budding stars,” added Alfred Street Industries co-CEOs Lipsitz Cutforth. “Together, we’re eager to reveal the inner workings and unique inspirations that make the beauty world so alluring.”

The series is one of dozens of series in the works at Quibi, which is slated to launch on April 6, 2020.

Led by former DreamWorks Animation chief Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, the short form platform is attracting A-list talent across the board, and has announced a slew of projects including just yesterday an adventure series with Zac Efron.

Other Quibi partners include Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwick, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman, Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. The short form content platform has also ordered shows featuring Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Don Cheadle and Idris Elba, as well as a remake of MTV’s “Punk’d.”