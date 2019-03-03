Roseanne Barr Calls #MeToo Accusers ‘Hos’, Slams Kamala Harris

Ousted ABC star Roseanne Barr used her interview on Sunday’s first episode of “The Candace Owens Show” to issue a fresh round of incendiary comments, questioning the #MeToo movement and slamming several politicians along with Christine Blasey Ford.

Regarding the #MeToo movement and sexual misconduct, Barr explained that someone she had spoken to had said, “‘[The women] were there in the room because they thought they were getting a job 15 years ago,'” a reasoning Barr didn’t find compelling.

“Well, it’s because they’re hos,” she said. “Like if you don’t run out of the room and go, ‘Excuse me you don’t do that to me,’ and leave, but you stayed around because you’re like, ‘Well I thought maybe he was going to give me a writing job,’ well, you aren’t nothing but a ho.”

She went on to blame women who came forward with accusations against men after hotel room encounters for “pretending that they didn’t go to trade sexual favors for money.”

Barr and Owens also cast aspersions on Christine Blasey Ford, who testified against Brett Kavanaugh last year, with Barr saying she “should be in prison” and that “white woman privilege” was the only thing that kept her out. Owens suggested that Ford’s failure to file a police report at the time of her alleged assault is in some way relevant to her supporters having raised “millions of dollars” for her on GoFundMe.

Barr criticized California senator Kamala Harris as well, referring to her as “Kama Sutra Harris” and implying that Harris’ former relationship with San Francisco mayor Willie Brown is related to Harris’ career trajectory. “We all know what she did… she slept her way to the bottom,” she said.

Barr was fired from her ABC reboot of “Roseanne” after posting a racist tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.