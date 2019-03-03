×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Roseanne Barr Calls #MeToo Accusers ‘Hos’, Slams Kamala Harris

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roseanne Barr takes part in a special event and podcast taping at Stand Up NY, in New YorkTV Roseanne Barr, New York, USA - 26 Jul 2018
CREDIT: Craig Ruttle/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ousted ABC star Roseanne Barr used her interview on Sunday’s first episode of “The Candace Owens Show” to issue a fresh round of incendiary comments, questioning the #MeToo movement and slamming several politicians along with Christine Blasey Ford.

Regarding the #MeToo movement and sexual misconduct, Barr explained that someone she had spoken to had said, “‘[The women] were there in the room because they thought they were getting a job 15 years ago,'” a reasoning Barr didn’t find compelling.

“Well, it’s because they’re hos,” she said. “Like if you don’t run out of the room and go, ‘Excuse me you don’t do that to me,’ and leave, but you stayed around because you’re like, ‘Well I thought maybe he was going to give me a writing job,’ well, you aren’t nothing but a ho.”

She went on to blame women who came forward with accusations against men after hotel room encounters for “pretending that they didn’t go to trade sexual favors for money.”

Barr and Owens also cast aspersions on Christine Blasey Ford, who testified against Brett Kavanaugh last year, with Barr saying she “should be in prison” and that “white woman privilege” was the only thing that kept her out. Owens suggested that Ford’s failure to file a police report at the time of her alleged assault is in some way relevant to her supporters having raised “millions of dollars” for her on GoFundMe.

Barr criticized California senator Kamala Harris as well, referring to her as “Kama Sutra Harris” and implying that Harris’ former relationship with San Francisco mayor Willie Brown is related to Harris’ career trajectory. “We all know what she did… she slept her way to the bottom,” she said.

Barr was fired from her ABC reboot of “Roseanne” after posting a racist tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More TV

  • Roseanne Barr takes part in a

    Roseanne Barr Calls #MeToo Accusers 'Hos', Slams Kamala Harris

    Ousted ABC star Roseanne Barr used her interview on Sunday’s first episode of “The Candace Owens Show” to issue a fresh round of incendiary comments, questioning the #MeToo movement and slamming several politicians along with Christine Blasey Ford. Regarding the #MeToo movement and sexual misconduct, Barr explained that someone she had spoken to had said, [...]

  • Janice Freeman70th Emmy Awards Nominees for

    'The Voice' Contestant Janice Freeman Dies at 33

    Janice Freeman, a popular contestant from season 13 of “The Voice,” has died from an apparent blood clot in Pasadena, Calif. She was 33. Freeman had suffered from health issues in the past, including lupus, meningitis and cervical cancer, which she had beaten. According to TMZ, Freeman began experiencing trouble breathing while at home Saturday [...]

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "John Mulaney"

    'Saturday Night Live': Ben Stiller, Bill Hader Appear in Michael Cohen Hearing (Watch)

    Ben Stiller reprised his role as Michael Cohen for the Mar. 2 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” in which the late-night NBC sketch comedy series addressed the Congressional hearings of Donald Trump’s former lawyer. Former “SNL” player Bill Hader also dropped by to play Ohio’s representative, Jim Jordan. “For any other president, this hearing would [...]

  • Jeff Zucker

    Jeff Zucker Expected to Gain Oversight of AT&T's Turner Sports

    Jeff Zucker, the leader of cable-news outlet CNN, is about to add sports to his portfolio, giving him expanded oversight of more of the most valuable content in today’s media landscape –  live programming. Zucker is expected to head AT&T’s Turner Sports, according to three people familiar with the matter, broadening his influence at the [...]

  • Fernanda Andrade Aaron Moten 2

    Fernanda Andrade, Aaron Moten Join Fox Drama Pilot 'neXt' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Both Fernanda Andrade and Aaron Moten have been cast in the Fox drama pilot “neXt,” Variety has learned exclusively. They join previously announced cast member Eve Harlow. “neXt” is described as a fact-based thriller grounded in the latest A.I. research. It features a brilliant but paranoid former tech CEO who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad