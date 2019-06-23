×
Roseanne Barr, Andrew Dice Clay Announce ‘Mr. And Mrs. America’ Comedy Tour

Roseanne Barr and Andrew Dice Clay announced a new comedy tour Sunday called “Mr. And Mrs. America.”

In preparation for the show, Clay told Fox News that the pair was inspired by the current national obsession with political discourse in addition to the alleged policing of comedians’ language.

“She’s a comic because she’s wacky. I’ve known her since we were kids,” Clay told Fox News. “When people ask about what she said, I say, ‘She’s a comic!’ We gotta stop policing comedians. This is America!”

Previously, ABC canceled Barr’s eponymous revival show after she referred to former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett as looking like the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.”

Clay is also no stranger to controversy. He was banned for life by MTV for his scandalous comedy and has been the subject of several protests.

More recently, Clay and Barr performed together in March at the Laugh Factory in Las Vegas. The performance was her first since being fired by ABC.

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale next week.

