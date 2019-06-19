×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rosamund Pike to Lead ‘Wheel of Time’ TV Adaptation at Amazon

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rosamund Pike A Private War
CREDIT: David Heerde/REX/Shutterstock

The long-gestating “Wheel of Time” TV adaptation has finally found its lead.

Rosamund Pike cast been cast as Moiraine, a member of the powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, in the Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television co-production.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, “The Wheel of Time” is set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine as she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, a powerful individual who will either save humanity or destroy it.

The series draws on numerous elements of European and Asian culture and philosophy, particularly Buddhism and Hinduism.

Pike, who will also produce, recently starred in “State of the Union” alongside Chris O’Dowd. The Sundance TV comedy series consisted of ten 10-minute episodes which pieced together the reasons behind the two characters’ collapsing marriage. Last year she was nominated for a Golden Globe for her portrayal of journalist Marie Colvin in “A Private War.”

An adaptation of “The Wheel of Time” novels has been in development in one form or another going back as far as 2000, but the projects mostly never made it past that stage. However, a pilot episode called “Winter Dragon” aired on FXX back in February 2015, starring Max Ryan and Billy Zane. It aired at 1:30 a.m. with no prior publicity.

This Amazon series was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins, whose previous credits include “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Hemlock Grove.” Executive producers on the series include Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz. Briesewitz is also poised to direct the first two episodes. Jordan’s widow Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson will serve as consulting producers.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

More TV

  • Discovery Corporate New Logo

    Discovery, FuboTV Strike Distribution Pact

     Discovery, Inc. and FuboTV said they have struck a multi-year deal that brings 13 of the cable-programmer’s networks to Fubo’s live-TV streaming service in coming weeks. The agreement extends a relationship that had been in place between Fubo and the former Scripps Networks Interactive, which Discovery acquired in 2018. That pact included carriage of five [...]

  • Rosamund Pike A Private War

    Rosamund Pike to Lead ‘Wheel of Time’ TV Adaptation at Amazon

    The long-gestating “Wheel of Time” TV adaptation has finally found its lead. Rosamund Pike cast been cast as Moiraine, a member of the powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, in the Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television co-production. Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, “The Wheel of Time” is set in a high [...]

  • Julie Andrews

    Julie Andrews Joins Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton Netflix Series

    Julie Andrews is the first person officially cast in one of Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming Netflix shows. Andrews has joined the untitled series based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton family novels. She will voice the character Lady Whistledown. Anonymous to readers, the sharp-tongued gossip writer uses a curious mix of social commentary and scathing insult to send [...]

  • Riverdale Alladin Avengers Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Riverdale,' 'Aladdin' Top 2019 Teen Choice Award Nominations

    The nominations for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards have been revealed, and voting has opened for the top movies, TV shows and music that has dominated the last year. “Avengers: Endgame” and “Aladdin” are the top contenders in the movie category with nine and five nods, respectively. In TV, “Riverdale,” “The Flash” and “Shadowhunters” each [...]

  • Chilevisión, RTVE, Boomerang, Amazon Share ‘Inés

    ‘Inés of My Soul’s’ Production Details, Shoot Date Unveiled at Conecta Fiction

    PAMPLONA, Spain — A project pitched three years ago at the very first Conecta Fiction in the Galician city of Santiago de Compostela, “Ines of My Soul” was back at the international co-pro and networking summit, this year in Pamplona, where it was held up as one of the still-young event’s most significant success stories. [...]

  • Charter Communications logo

    Five NY1 Anchors Allege Gender Discrimination in Lawsuit

    Five veteran female anchors and correspondents at NY1, the local-news outlet that appears on cable systems owned by Charter Communications in New York City, filed a suit Wednesday alleging they have been “repeatedly marginalized and relegated to second-class status” since Charter took over the outlet’s operations after acquiring the assets of the former Time Warner [...]

  • The Handmaid's Tale -- "Watch Out"

    Yvonne Strahovski on Serena's 'Trauma' in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 3

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Unknown Caller,” the fifth episode of the third season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The second season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” ended with Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) truly becoming a mother as well as seemingly picking a side in the fight against the misogynistic regime — [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad