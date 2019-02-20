NBC Pilot ‘Like Magic’ Adds ‘Hamilton’s’ Rory O’Malley

Rory O’Malley, best known for his turn as King George in the Broadway run of “Hamilton” as well as the show’s first national tour, has been cast in the upcoming NBC single-camera comedy pilot “Like Magic.”

He will play Michael V., the quieter partner in a two-man magic team with a character named Michael B. O’Malley joins Jee Young Han, who was announced as the show’s lead on Tuesday.

O’Malley earned a Tony nomination in 2011 for his performance in “The Book of Mormon.”

The project is described as a workplace comedy that follows an optimistic young woman (Jee) who must negotiate the eccentric and ego-driven world of the Magic Palace in pursuing her dream of becoming a headlining magician.

Jee will play Holly, the nerdy, awkward would-be magician at the center of the piece. She previously held a recurring role on ABC’s “Station 19,” as well as appearances in “Santa Clarita Diet,” “Shameless” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

O’Malley is repped by Gersh and Jee by Innovative Artists.

“Like Magic” is written and executive produced by Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu. Matt Hubbard, Kelly Pancho, and Julie Anne Robinson will also executive produce, with Robinson also set to direct. Robinson will produce under CannyLads production banner along with Pancho, with the company currently under an overall deal at Universal Television.