Showtime’s ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ Adds Rory Kinnear

Rory Kinnear is returning to the world of “Penny Dreadful,” Variety has learned.

The acclaimed British actor, who is best known for playing MI6 operative Bill Tanner in the James Bond films and portrayed the horrifically scarred Creature on the original show, has been cast in the role of Dr. Peter Craft in “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.”

Described as a spiritual descendant of the original “Penny Dreadful,” the new series opens in 1938 Los Angeles. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega is embroiled in a story that reflects the history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism.

Dr. Peter Craft is a successful German paediatrician and the head of the German-American Bund, an organization he hopes will keep the United States isolated from the growing threat of war in Europe.

Kinnear, who will be a series regular, joins several previously announced cast members including “Game of Thrones” star Natalie Dormer, who will play Magda, a supernatural demon who can take the appearance of anyone she chooses and manifests in a number of guises throughout the story. Described as charismatic, clever and chameleon-like, Magda is a dangerous enemy and an invaluable ally.

Other cast members include Daniel Zovatto, who will play Det. Vega, and Jessica Garza and Jonathan Nieves.

Penny Dreadful” creator, writer, and executive producer John Logan will return in those same roles for “City of Angels.” Michael Aguilar will also join as an executive producer. Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris of Neal Street Productions will also executive produce, with James Bagley co-executive producing. Logan’s Desert Wolf Productions will produce..