×

Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain Join ‘9-1-1’ Spinoff at Fox

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: MANAGEMENT PRODUCTION ENTERTAINMENT/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK

Fox’s “9-1-1” spinoff has added two more series regulars to its cast.

Ronen Rubinstein and Sierra McClain have joined previously announced cast members Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler and Jim Parrack, Variety has learned.

The new entry to the budding “9-1-1” franchise follows a sophisticated New York fireman (Lowe) who, along with his son, re-locates to Austin, Texas, and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Rubinstein (“Dead of Summer”) will play the role of TK Strand, the adult firefighter son of Lowe’s character, who follows his father to Austin, TX. McClain (“Mindhunter,” “Empire”) will play Grace Ryder, an Austin-based 9-1-1 call center operator and wife of firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack).

Sources say Lowe stands to make more than $200,000 per episode for his role on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” which is slated to premiere Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The series hails from “9-1-1” co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear.

9-1-1: Lone Star” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk, and Minear are creators and executive producers on the series. Lowe will serve as a co-executive producer.

Deadline was first to report the casting.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain Join ‘9-1-1:

    Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain Join ‘9-1-1’ Spinoff at Fox

    Fox’s “9-1-1” spinoff has added two more series regulars to its cast. Ronen Rubinstein and Sierra McClain have joined previously announced cast members Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler and Jim Parrack, Variety has learned. The new entry to the budding “9-1-1” franchise follows a sophisticated New York fireman (Lowe) who, along with his son, re-locates to Austin, [...]

  • Mr Robot BTS

    How 'Mr. Robot' Launched Its Creator and Star to New Heights

    “Mr. Robot” may be synonymous with helping USA redefine its long-touted “blue-skies” strategy into its current “we the bold” motto, but the series was also career-defining for those involved — particularly creator Sam Esmail and actor Rami Malek. Malek’s resume included a few key credits including HBO’s “The Pacific” and “Short Term 12” before taking [...]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "119 (Grand Finale)"

    Ryan Seacrest to Return for 'American Idol' Season 3 on ABC

    Ryan Seacrest will return as the host of “American Idol” for the music competition’s third season on ABC. Seacrest will also continue hosting and executive producing “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” his nationally syndicated L.A. morning drive-time radio show. He also serves as co-host and executive producer on ABC’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” as [...]

  • Julian Fellowes

    'Downton Abbey' Creator Julian Fellowes on His Early Start as an Actor

    Julian Fellowes was all wrong for his time — at first. When he graduated from drama school in 1973, working-class dramas onstage were all the rage, and the aspiring actor struggled to get an agent. He eventually snagged a supporting role in “A Touch of Spring,” a West End comedy that required him to fall down a [...]

  • Mr Robot Final Season

    'Mr. Robot' Team Talks Sending the Hacker Drama Off in Style

    Creating shows in this golden age of television has pushed storytelling to new heights, bolstered network recognition with the debut of sole marquee series and driven top-tier talent to limited-event runs. But few of these hundreds of series to unroll over the past half-decade have also redefined an entire network while pumping out prolific content [...]

  • Emmy Contenders 2019

    Emmys 2019: Critical Last Looks on 'Game of Thrones,' 'Fleabag,' More Contenders

    With only days to go before the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, the final voting have long since been cast and counted. But hopes still abound for favorite series and performers. Here, Variety’s television critics look at the leading races, who’s going into the final stretch with some real heat and what they hope will [...]

  • Set di "Gomorra 4", regia di

    Italian Commissions Offer Big Incentives for TV Productions

    Italian TV is traveling around the world as never before, and giving audiences a deep dive into the country’s locations. They range from storied cities such as Rome, Venice, Naples and Milan to classic countryside backdrops, including Tuscany and Umbria. There is also the southern sensuality found in Apulia and Sicily, and, of course, the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad