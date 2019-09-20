Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain Join ‘9-1-1’ Spinoff at Fox

Fox’s “9-1-1” spinoff has added two more series regulars to its cast.

Ronen Rubinstein and Sierra McClain have joined previously announced cast members Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler and Jim Parrack, Variety has learned.

The new entry to the budding “9-1-1” franchise follows a sophisticated New York fireman (Lowe) who, along with his son, re-locates to Austin, Texas, and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Rubinstein (“Dead of Summer”) will play the role of TK Strand, the adult firefighter son of Lowe’s character, who follows his father to Austin, TX. McClain (“Mindhunter,” “Empire”) will play Grace Ryder, an Austin-based 9-1-1 call center operator and wife of firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack).

Sources say Lowe stands to make more than $200,000 per episode for his role on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” which is slated to premiere Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The series hails from “9-1-1” co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk, and Minear are creators and executive producers on the series. Lowe will serve as a co-executive producer.

Deadline was first to report the casting.