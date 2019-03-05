Ron Perlman, Famke Janssen, Laura Haddock Join BBC’s ‘The Capture’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A host of new names including Ron Perlman (“Hellboy”), Famke Janssen (“X Men”) and Laura Haddock (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) have signed up for “The Capture,” the upcoming BBC conspiracy thriller from David Heyman’s shingle, Heyday, and NBCU International Studios.

They join previously announced cast members Callum Turner (“War & Peace) and Holliday Grainger (“Strike”) in the series. Ben Miles (“The Crown”), Lia Williams (“Kiri”), Sophia Brown (“Marcella”), and Paul Ritter (“Quantum of Solace”) have also all now been cast, as have Adelayo Adedayo (“Origin”) and Ralph Ineson (“Game of Thrones”).

“The Capture” is a thriller involving surveillance, misinformation, and fake news. Set in London, one of the most closely monitored cities in the world, it asks whether what we see in surveillance footage can always be believed.

Turner plays a veteran whose conviction for a murder in Afghanistan is overturned because of flawed video evidence. But when damning CCTV footage emerges from an incident in London, he finds himself fighting for his freedom once again. Grainger plays the detective assigned to investigate whether there is more to the case than meets the eye.

Ben Chanan wrote the six-part drama and is directing, with filming now underway in London. “I am incredibly excited to see ‘The Capture’ brought to life by such a wonderful cast and crew,” he said. “It’s an honor to come to work every day with these hugely talented people.”

Chanan also exec produces, alongside Heyman (the Harry Potter franchise), Rosie Alison and Tom Winchester for Heyday, Tom Coan for NBCUniversal International Studios, and Ben Irving for BBC One.

NBCUniversal International Distribution is selling the show internationally.