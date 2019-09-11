×

Roma Downey’s LightWorkers Media Options Debbie Macomber ‘Angels Everywhere’ Series

By
Variety Staff

Roma Downey poses at the premiere of the Amazon Prime Video series "Carnival Row" at the TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los AngelesLA Premiere of "Carnival Row", Los Angeles, USA - 21 Aug 2019
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Roma Downey’s LightWorkers Media banner has optioned the TV rights to the inspirational novel series “Angels Everywhere” penned by Debbie Macomber.

The deal gives LightWorkers rights to all seven books in the series to date, including “A Season of Angels,” the first installment published in 2001, as well as “The Trouble With Angels,” “Touched By Angels” and “Those Christmas Angels.”

The subject matter returns Downey to the angelic arena where she had her breakthrough as the star of “Touched By an Angel,” the CBS drama that ran from 1994 to 2003.

“When Debbie Macomber agreed to allow myself and LightWorkers to option her angel book series I was thrilled,” Downey said. “I feel like I have come home in these stories. Debbie’s fans are going to love seeing her beloved characters Shirley, Goodness and Mercy come to life on screen and ‘Touched By An
Angel’ fans will love having a brand new angel series to be inspired by.”

Macomber’s “Cedar Cove” book series was previously adapted as a drama series that ran for three seasons on Hallmark Channel.

“I am beyond excited to work with Roma Downey to bring my ‘Angels Everywhere’ series to life in a whole new way,” Macomber said.

Downey heads the MGM-based LightWorkers production banner that also operates a digital hub for uplifting and inspirational content. She is at work with producer Will Packer on “The Baxter Family,” original short-form series for the LightWorkers platform based on Karen Kingsbury’s novel series of the same name.

LightWorkers is also producing the upcoming Netflix drama “Messiah.”

Macomber’s deal with LightWorkers was negotiated by Joel Gotler of Intellectual Property Group and
Park &Fine Literary and Media.

(Pictured: Roma Downey)

