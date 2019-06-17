×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

MGM to Adapt Rodney Dangerfield Comedy ‘Back to School’ as Unscripted Series (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Orion/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884066u)Rodney DangerfieldBack To School - 1986Director: Alan MetterOrionUSAScene StillComedyA fond la Fac
CREDIT: Orion/Kobal/Shutterstock

Rodney Dangerfield may finally be getting some respect in the halls of higher education.

MGM Television is developing a docu-series inspired by the 1986 Dangerfield film “Back to School,” in which the comedian’s character, millionaire Thorton Melon, enrolls in college with his son to keep him from dropping out. In typical Dangerfield fashion, he triggers a series of comedic mishaps on campus. The movie, well-loved among Dangerfield fans, also features a young Robert Downey Jr. and cameos from Oingo Boingo and Kurt Vonnegut.

The docu-series will follow college students with their surprise new classmates — their parents. Both children and parents will experience “the best years of your life” together, but at vastly different ages. Surely, some awkward situations will come. Geriatric beer pong? Mismatched dorm mates? Fraternity brother with your Dad? Sorority sister with your Mom?

“I am so excited to take the premise of one of my favorite films into the unscripted world,” said Barry Poznick, MGM’s
president, Unscripted Television. “Rodney was a comedic genius and his spirit is very much in the DNA of our show’s approach to a dual fish-out-of-water comedic format for audiences to experience along with our parents and kids. I love that grown-ups are going back to school and we are able to capture this with our new series.”

MGM Television chief Mark Burnett and Poznick will executive produce the series along with Joan Dangerfield, the comedian’s widow, for MGM Television, which will distribute the series internationally.

Rodney Dangerfield, known for his catchphrase “I don’t get no respect,” died in 2004 at the age of 82.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More TV

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    MGM to Adapt Rodney Dangerfield Comedy 'Back to School' as Unscripted Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rodney Dangerfield may finally be getting some respect in the halls of higher education. MGM Television is developing a docu-series inspired by the 1986 Dangerfield film “Back to School,” in which the comedian’s character, millionaire Thorton Melon, enrolls in college with his son to keep him from dropping out. In typical Dangerfield fashion, he triggers [...]

  • Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider office

    'The Other Two' Bosses on How 'SNL' Still Inspires Their Comedy

    “The Other Two” co-showrunners Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider split time between Los Angeles and New York because their writers’ room is on the West Coast where he lives, while production is back East where she lives. This means they are constantly packing and unpacking their office. But when they do settle into a new [...]

  • Netflix Recurring Actors

    How Netflix Created an Unintentional Repertory Company

    Taking a cue from the theater and the old Hollywood studio system, Netflix has built up an impressive stock company of actors since getting into original programming. But interestingly, it is more coincidence than intentional creation of a repertory company. The streaming giant does not have a dedicated casting department at the network level. Instead, [...]

  • Jimmy Fallon and Hasan Minhaj in

    Jimmy Fallon and Hasan Minhaj on When to Get Political in Late-Night

    Jimmy Fallon and Hasan Minhaj were like magnets when Variety brought them together in New York for a joint Q&A about late-night TV in the age of Trump. The two host very different shows — Fallon fronts NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” while Minhaj recently picked up a Peabody Award for his work on Netflix’s “Patriot [...]

  • NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for

    NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for 'This Is Us,' 'The Good Place' Final Season

    NBC is only adding three new shows to its schedule this fall, and the network has announced that all three are set to premiere the week of September 23. On Mondays, the Jimmy Smits-led courtroom drama “Bluff City Law” will follow “The Voice,” while on Thursdays, Bradley Whitford starrer “Perfect Harmony” and Kal Penn comedy [...]

  • At Home with Amy Sedaris Documentary

    Amy Sedaris, Fred Armisen on the Art of Creating Short-Term Characters

    Few disciplines are as tough to shine in as sketch comedy. Often, being funny isn’t often enough. What makes a sketch resonate comes down to the characters. But while sitcoms build arcs over seasons, short skits require viewers to buy into new characters constantly. It’s a tricky art. For decades, “Saturday Night Live” has blended [...]

  • Desus and Mero Samantha Bee

    How Late-Night Talk Shows Avoid Political Burnout

    It may feel like late-night talk shows often overwhelmingly consist of a barrage of recounts of the most recent, or most polarizing, political headlines or tweets. It’s a subject matter that can’t, and perhaps shouldn’t, be avoided, given the changing state of local laws when it comes to health care, that families are literally being [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad