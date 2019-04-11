×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Atypical’ Creator Robia Rashid Renews Overall Deal With Sony Pictures TV

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Robia Rashid
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Atypical” creator Robia Rashid has signed a new three-year overall deal with Sony Pictures TV, the studio fronting the Netflix series.

Rashid is the showrunner and executive producer of “Atypical,” which focuses on a teenage boy, played by Keir Gilchrist, on the autism spectrum. It also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and Michael Rapaport. As part of the deal, Rashid will continue her work on the show, which is in production for its third season, while developing new series projects. She has been at Sony TV since 2013.

“Atypical” has been acclaimed for its nuanced handling of autism, and was nominated for a Peabody Award on Tuesday. Rashid also received the WGA West Evan Somers Memorial Award, which recognizes people representing the disability narrative. AutFest, which aims to raise awareness about autism through the media, honored the show with its spotlight award in 2018.

Rashid first wrote for NBC’s “Will & Grace,” and was also a writer on the CBS comedy “How I Met Your Mother” for four seasons. Her other writing and producing credits include “Friend Me” and the ABC comedy “The Goldbergs.” She started her career as a playwright and received her MFA from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Rashid is repped by ICM Partners and attorney Robert Offer.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick Their Favorite Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

More TV

  • Robia Rashid

    'Atypical' Creator Robia Rashid Renews Overall Deal With Sony Pictures TV

    “Atypical” creator Robia Rashid has signed a new three-year overall deal with Sony Pictures TV, the studio fronting the Netflix series. Rashid is the showrunner and executive producer of “Atypical,” which focuses on a teenage boy, played by Keir Gilchrist, on the autism spectrum. It also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and Michael Rapaport. [...]

  • Emmy Rossum Directing Shameless

    Emmy Rossum Inks First-Look Deal With UCP

    “Shameless” alumna Emmy Rossum has signed a first-look deal with UCP, Variety has learned. Under the agreement, Rossum will develop premium scripted content, under her Composition 8 production banner. Rossum joins UCP’s roster of first-look deals that includes Kathleen Robertson and Charlize Theron’s Denver & Delilah. Rossum recently left “Shameless” after 9 seasons playing Fiona Gallagher on [...]

  • JORDAN JENNA Bachelor in Paradise

    TV News Roundup: ABC Sets 'Bachelorette' and 'Bachelor in Paradise' Premiere Dates

    In today’s roundup, ABC announces premiere dates for “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” and “When Calls the Heart” returns following Lori Loughlin’s departure. DATES “Lucifer” will make its Season 4 debut on Netflix on May 8. In the newest season of the cult-favorite drama, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) has to deal with the return of the original sinner, [...]

  • Kate McKinnon

    Kate McKinnon to Play Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu Limited Series 'The Dropout'

    Hulu is eyeing a series order for “The Dropout,” a limited series about Elizabeth Holmes, with Kate McKinnon set to play the disgraced tech whiz, Variety has learned. The prospective show, based on the ABC Radio and ABC News podcast about Holmes, would hail from Fox Searchlight TV, with McKinnon also on board as an [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad