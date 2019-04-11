‘Atypical’ Creator Robia Rashid Renews Overall Deal With Sony Pictures TV

“Atypical” creator Robia Rashid has signed a new three-year overall deal with Sony Pictures TV, the studio fronting the Netflix series.

Rashid is the showrunner and executive producer of “Atypical,” which focuses on a teenage boy, played by Keir Gilchrist, on the autism spectrum. It also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and Michael Rapaport. As part of the deal, Rashid will continue her work on the show, which is in production for its third season, while developing new series projects. She has been at Sony TV since 2013.

“Atypical” has been acclaimed for its nuanced handling of autism, and was nominated for a Peabody Award on Tuesday. Rashid also received the WGA West Evan Somers Memorial Award, which recognizes people representing the disability narrative. AutFest, which aims to raise awareness about autism through the media, honored the show with its spotlight award in 2018.

Rashid first wrote for NBC’s “Will & Grace,” and was also a writer on the CBS comedy “How I Met Your Mother” for four seasons. Her other writing and producing credits include “Friend Me” and the ABC comedy “The Goldbergs.” She started her career as a playwright and received her MFA from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Rashid is repped by ICM Partners and attorney Robert Offer.