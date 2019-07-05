×

Producer Robert Bradford Dies at 94

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Barbara Taylor Bradford and Robert Bradford
CREDIT: Courtesy Bradford family

Film and television producer Robert Bradford, novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford’s husband who shepherded adaptations of many of her books, died early Tuesday morning in New York’s Presbyterian Hospital following a stroke. He was 94.

Badford played a large role in his wife’s work, producing nine of her books as miniseries and movies-of-the-week for NBC and CBS, including “A Woman of Substance” starring Liam Neeson and Jenny Seagrove, and “Voice of the Heart” starring James Brolin and Lindsey Wagner. In addition to his love for film, he also had a significant appreciation for books and was the first person to buy a full-page ad on the back page of the the New York Times Arts section to promote his wife’s book, which he continued to do for many of her novels over the years. The couple celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary last December.

Badford was born in Germany but left war-torn Europe at the end of World War II, moving to New York and then Hollywood to pursue a film career. It was in Los Angeles where her formed closed friendships with renowned lawyer Louis Blau of Loeb and Loeb, and Jessie L. Lasky, the founder of Paramount Pictures.

Years later, as the VP for Samuel Bronston Productions in Madrid, he produced films such as “El Cid,” “Fifty-Five Days in Peking” and “John Paul Jones.” He went on to serve as the CEO of Franco London Films in Paris where he supervised on productions including John Frankenheimer’s “Impossible Object” starring Alan Bates and Dominique Sanda and “Mourir D’Aimer” (“To Die of Love”) starring Annie Girardot.

In the 1980s, Badford created his own production company out of which the many film and TV adaptations of his wife’s novels were produced.

Services are planned for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday July 10 at the Riverside, 76th Street & Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan. Donations may be made to New York Weil Cornell Medical Center.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More TV

  • Barbara Taylor Bradford and Robert Bradford

    Producer Robert Bradford Dies at 94

    Film and television producer Robert Bradford, novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford’s husband who shepherded adaptations of many of her books, died early Tuesday morning in New York’s Presbyterian Hospital following a stroke. He was 94. Badford played a large role in his wife’s work, producing nine of her books as miniseries and movies-of-the-week for NBC and [...]

  • Stranger Things

    The 'Stranger Things' Kids Are Getting Older — And That's a Good Thing (Column)

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read until you’ve seen season 3 of “Stranger Things,” which premiered July 4 on Netflix. “Stranger Things” has been world-beatingly successful because of the kids at its center. And they’ve seemed, at times, to be the reason why its success might not be sustainable. When the sci-fi series emerged in the [...]

  • TV Ratings: Macy’s 4th of July

    TV Ratings: Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Fizzle for NBC

    The annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” soared to the top of the ratings charts once again, however, the show didn’t sparkle quite as brightly as in previous years and was down 25% on 2018. NBC aired only the fireworks show, which drew a 0.9 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic and 5.89 [...]

  • Canal Plus

    Canal Plus to Cut Nearly 20% of Workforce in France

    Faced with the continued decline of its domestic subscriber base, Canal Plus is preparing to downsize its workforce in France by 20% through the voluntary layoff of 500 jobs, according to reports. Contacted by Variety, Canal Plus was unavailable to confirm or comment. The news was first reported by the websites Les Jours and Satellifax. [...]

  • DWTS S24 Premiere Ratings

    BBC Studios Content Boss on Finding the Next Wave of Global Hits

    Almost a year into running BBC Studios Productions, a major part of Ralph Lee’s task is securing more third-party commissions and generating new breakout hits that can sit alongside “Doctor Who,” “Dancing With the Stars” and its other top performers. BBC Studios produces for British pubcaster the BBC, and now also for third parties. This [...]

  • La Casa de Papel

    International TV Newswire: Latest on ‘Money Heist,’ Sheffield Doc/Fest, ‘Dark Money’

    In this week’s International TV Newswire, “Money Heist’ fanbase heaves with anticipation at Part 3, two prominent European doc fests change directors, All3Media confirms “Dark Money’s” pre-sales credentials; ZFD favorite “Worst Witch” gets an NHK makeover; and Econet Media’s satellite TV biz goes into administration: ‘Money Heist’ Part 3 Anticipation Boils Two weeks out from [...]

  • Alberto Flores

    Mediapro Labs Unveils Early Fruits of First Call for Talent

    Fiction titles “La luna en tu mirada,” “Shine,” “Código Alfa” and “Indie Odyssey” figure among 22 projects selected for development after a first call of proposes by Mediapro Labs, the new talent incubator created by Spanish TV giant The Mediapro Studio. Launched in December, Mediapro Labs aims to identify audiovisual talent worth associating with and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad