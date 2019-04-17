×
Robby Hull Promoted to EP, Co-Showrunner for ‘God Friended Me’ Season 2

Will Thorne

Robby Hull has been upped to executive producer and co-showrunner for season 2 of “God Friended Me,” Variety has confirmed.

Hull was already a co-executive producer on the show’s first season, but will take on a more significant role alongside co-showrunners Bryan Wynbrandt and Steven Lilien for the CBS comedy-darma’s second season.

The show was renewed for a second season in late January, after posting solid ratings and averaging 10 million viewers per episode, making it the second-most-watched new series and most-watched scripted program airing on Sundays.

Prior to “God Friended Me,” Hull served as co-executive producer on the last two seasons of “Gotham.” He has previously written for and worked on a range of broadcast dramas, including “Once Upon A Time” at ABC, “Alcatraz” at Fox, and “Gossip Girl” and “Veronica Mars” for The CW.

He is represented by UTA and Felker Toczek.

“God Friended Me” centers on an “outspoken atheist” who receives a mysterious social media friend request from an account calling itself God and finds himself making new connections and becoming an agent of change in the lives around him. It stars stars Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie and Joe Morton. Greg Berlanti, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Sarah Schechter and Marcos Siega are the executive producers for Warner Bros. Television.

  • Anne del Castillo Named NYC's Commissioner

    Anne del Castillo Named New York City's Commissioner of Media and Entertainment

    The film and TV industries in New York City have a new boss: Anne del Castillo, who has been tapped by Mayor Bill de Blasio to serve as commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. Del Castillo had served as general counsel and chief operating officer of MOME since 2015. She succeeds Julie [...]

