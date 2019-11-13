Rob Lowe’s British Cop Series ‘Wild Bill’ Axed by ITV

Rob Lowe’s fish-out-of-water British cop show “Wild Bill” will not get a second season. Despite the pull of big-name U.S. talent, the series failed to set ratings alight in the U.K. and garnered mixed reviews. British broadcaster ITV said Wednesday that the show will not be coming back.

The series saw “West Wing” star Lowe play Bill Hixon, an American cop who relocates to the U.K. after being appointed chief constable of the East Lincolnshire Police Force. Lowe also exec produced the show.

The star pressed the flesh with international buyers earlier this year at an ITV Studios event where he said he hoped “Wild Bill” could follow in the footsteps of popular British crime shows such as “Luther.” ITV had hoped it would offer a fresh take on cop procedurals.

“Wild Bill” was produced by 42, Multistory Media, and Anonymous Content. ITV Studios handled international sales. No U.S. deal was done for the series.

“We are immensely proud of ‘Wild Bill’ and loved working with Rob Lowe and the production teams at 42, MultiStory Media and Anonymous Content,” an ITV spokesman said. “However, ‘Wild Bill’ sadly won’t be returning for a second installment. We are hugely grateful for the warm welcome we received whilst filming in Boston, Lincolnshire.”