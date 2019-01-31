Rob Bagshaw Tapped as Nickelodeon Executive VP of Unscripted Content

Nickelodeon has named Rob Bagshaw as its executive vice president of unscripted content, where he will oversee the development and production of unscripted content across all platforms and formats.

That ranges from reality competition shows to live events such as the Kids’ Choice Awards and Kids’ Choice Sports. He will be based in Burbank, Calif., and report to Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins.

“Unscripted series are continually the most popular shows in every demo, and Rob has a proven talent for creating a wide range of hits,” said Robbins in a statement. “I’m excited to have him join our team, where he can use his experience and skills to create the next wave of fun, must-watch shows for our kids and family audience.”

Bagshaw was most recently executive producer of upcoming YouTube series “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing” and E!’s “The Funny Dance Show.” He has previously served as senior VP and head of Bunim/Murray Production’s New York office, executive producer of current programming and development for BBC Worldwide Productions, and head of internal programming for UK production company Mentorn Media. He has worked on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Project Runway All Stars,” “Top Chef Masters” and “Paradise Hotel,” among other unscripted shows.

“I am thrilled to join Brian and the Nickelodeon family to create an exciting slate of unscripted content,” said Bagshaw in a statement. “This is the perfect time to build on the network’s extraordinary legacy and bring audiences together with a new portfolio of awesome, co-viewing entertainment.”