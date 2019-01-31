×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rob Bagshaw Tapped as Nickelodeon Executive VP of Unscripted Content

By

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rob Bagshaw Nickelodeon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon has named Rob Bagshaw as its executive vice president of unscripted content, where he will oversee the development and production of unscripted content across all platforms and formats.

That ranges from reality competition shows to live events such as the Kids’ Choice Awards and Kids’ Choice Sports. He will be based in Burbank, Calif., and report to Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins.

“Unscripted series are continually the most popular shows in every demo, and Rob has a proven talent for creating a wide range of hits,” said Robbins in a statement. “I’m excited to have him join our team, where he can use his experience and skills to create the next wave of fun, must-watch shows for our kids and family audience.”

Bagshaw was most recently executive producer of upcoming YouTube series “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing” and E!’s “The Funny Dance Show.” He has previously served as senior VP and head of Bunim/Murray Production’s New York office, executive producer of current programming and development for BBC Worldwide Productions, and head of internal programming for UK production company Mentorn Media. He has worked on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Project Runway All Stars,” “Top Chef Masters” and “Paradise Hotel,” among other unscripted shows.

“I am thrilled to join Brian and the Nickelodeon family to create an exciting slate of unscripted content,” said Bagshaw in a statement. “This is the perfect time to build on the network’s extraordinary legacy and bring audiences together with a new portfolio of awesome, co-viewing entertainment.”

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • Rob Bagshaw Nickelodeon

    Rob Bagshaw Tapped as Nickelodeon Executive VP of Unscripted Content

    Nickelodeon has named Rob Bagshaw as its executive vice president of unscripted content, where he will oversee the development and production of unscripted content across all platforms and formats. That ranges from reality competition shows to live events such as the Kids’ Choice Awards and Kids’ Choice Sports. He will be based in Burbank, Calif., [...]

  • Kevin Brockman

    Disney-ABC TV Communications Chief Kevin Brockman to Exit After Fox Acquisition

    Kevin Brockman, Disney-ABC Television Group’s executive vice president of global communications, will leave the company following the close of Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox. The 22-year Disney communications veteran, who has been in his present position since 2008, will stay in his role through the transition, according to the company. He currently oversees all [...]

  • United States President Donald J. Trump

    Trump on Jussie Smollett Attack: 'It's Horrible. It Doesn't Get Worse'

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told reporters that the attack this week on “Empire” star Jussie Smollett was “horrible” and “doesn’t get worse.” “I can tell you that it’s horrible. It doesn’t get worse,” Trump said in response to a question on Thursday from April Ryan, Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks. The [...]

  • KINGDOM

    'Kingdom' Artists Make Medieval Zombie Tale Seem Real in South Korean Netflix Series

    As part of its global expansion strategy, Netflix has thrown its doors wide open to storytellers of different cultures. One result of the initiative: “Kingdom,” a story told by South Korean filmmakers that’s rooted in the nation’s medieval Joseon period. Directed by Kim Seong-hun (“Tunnel”) and penned by Kim Eun-hee (“Signal”), the eight-episode series, which [...]

  • STEPHANIE BEATRIZ photographed by DAN DOPERALSKI

    Stephanie Beatriz Breaks Down Directing #MeToo Episode of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

    “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” made its move from Fox to NBC this month, marking the sixth season Stephanie Beatriz is portraying the gruff but lovable Det. Rosa Diaz. It is her longest-running role, and it may just be the one most close to her, as she personally inspired Rosa’s coming out storyline on the show last season. [...]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Showtime Orders Sequel to 'The L Word'

    Showtime has given a series order to its long-awaited sequel to “The L Word.” Showtime confirmed the order Thursday morning during its portion of the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif. The series is headed into production this summer for debut by the end of this year. Marja-Lewis Ryan will serve as showrunner [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad