Roadside Attractions Acquires Drama Pilot ‘The Golden Cage’

Variety Staff

CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Roadside Attractions Television has acquired one-hour drama pilot “The Golden Cage.” Described as a female-driven Wall Street thriller, the project hails from writer Oskar Nordmark.

Darryl Taja (pictured) will serve as executive producer through his Epidemic Pictures. Adam Rodin will also exec produce. Nordmark created the series and will serve as co-executive producer. Roadside Attractions’ Howard Cohen, Eric d’Arbeloff and Jennifer Berman will also EP.

The series is set in New York and details the lengths an ex-con will go to both camouflage her past and ensure a top spot for herself in the competitive world of high finance on Wall Street. Wall Street has been the setting for several of Roadside’s most notable feature releases, including Arbitrage and Margin Call.

Nordmark is represented by Epidemic Management and attorney Mark Stankevich. Epidemic’s in-house attorney, Sandra Brathwaite, negotiated Taja’s deal. Rodin is represented by CAA and Ziffren Law.

