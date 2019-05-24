‘Riviera’ With Julia Stiles Renewed for Season 3 at Sky

Sky has ordered a third season of “Riviera” with filming starting this fall. Julia Stiles will return as Georgina Clios and the action is set to move from France’s Cote d’Azur to an international stage.

Stiles will also exec produce the new season, which was announced soon after season two launched on U.K. pay-TV platform Sky’s Sky Atlantic channel. “You’d think that there was nothing left for the Riviera to throw at Georgina but series three is our most ambitious yet,” she said.

The producers are expanding the canvas and taking the drama global in the third run. “The new series will see Julia Stiles take the glitz and glamour of the Cote d’Azur around the globe as her character Georgina Clios tries to escape the devastation the Riviera has wrought on her,” Sky said in its new-season announcement.

The first season of “Riviera” was Sky’s most successful original drama to date. Season three will span eight installments.

“We are so proud of this Sky original series. We set out to make the most glamorous show in the world and now we are taking that glamour to a host of new locations which will provide even more intrigue, danger and beauty,” said Zai Bennett, director of programming, Sky Entertainment.

Riviera is a Sky original drama in association with Altice Studios. It is produced by Archery Pictures and Primo Productions and distributed internationally by Sky Vision. Cable network Ovation acquired season one for the U.S.