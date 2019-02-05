×
‘Riverdale’s’ Ashleigh Murray Joins ‘Katy Keene’ Pilot at CW

Ashleigh Murray
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

“Riverdale” star Ashleigh Murray is on the move but staying within the Archie Comics TV universe.

Murray, who plays Josie McCoy on “Riverdale,” has signed on for a lead role in the “Katy Keene” pilot currently in the works at CW. She is the first person to be cast in the pilot.

Spinning off from her time in the small town of Riverdale, a now 20-something Josie sets off on a new adventure to make it in the big city. More determined than ever to break into the music scene as the next Diana Ross, Josie finds herself forging new friendships, falling into new relationships, and, one day, becoming the star she is destined to be. Should the project get picked up to series, Murray would exit “Riverdale.”

In addition to her time on “Riverdale,” Murray has appeared on shows like “Younger” and “Alex Inc.” She will also appear in the upcoming film “Valley Girl,” a musical adaptation of the 1983 film of the same name.

She is repped by Innovative Artists and Jago Ciro Entertainment.

“Katy Keene” is based on the Archie Comics character of the same name. It follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City. This musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.

Robert Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi will write and executive produce, with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater also executive producing. As Variety exclusively reported last week, Maggie Kiley will direct the pilot. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

    "Riverdale" star Ashleigh Murray is on the move but staying within the Archie Comics TV universe. Murray, who plays Josie McCoy on "Riverdale," has signed on for a lead role in the "Katy Keene" pilot currently in the works at CW. She is the first person to be cast in the pilot. Spinning off from

