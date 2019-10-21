×
‘Riverdale’ Team Sets Drama Pilot at HBO Max

RiverdaleRoberto Aguirre-Sacasa and two of the show’s writers have set up the drama “The Shelley Society” at HBO Max with a pilot order, Variety has confirmed.

The project follows a young Mary Shelley and a band of her fellow Romantics, including Percy Bysshe Shelley and Lord Byron, as they battle supernatural threats, including the creature from Mary Shelley’s own “Frankenstein.”

Riverdale” writers Tessa Leigh Williams and James DeWille co-created the series with Aguirre-Sacasa and also serve as executive producers. Aguirre-Sacasa will serve as showrunner. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

This marks the first project that Aguirre-Sacasa has set up under his new overall deal with WBTV back in August. He is also the COO of Archie Comics and has served as the architect of the Archie-verse that has built up at WB over the past few years.

In addition to creating “Riverdale,” which recently returned for its fourth season on The CW, Aguirre-Sacasa is also the show’s showrunner. He is also the co-creator and showrunner on the upcoming CW series “Katy Keene” and the creator and executive producer on the Netflix series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” All three shows are based on Archie Comics properties.

HBO Max has not set an official launch date, but the service is expected to go live in spring 2020. Among several scripted originals already ordered to series, the streamer announced last week that it had secured the U.S. streaming rights to Studio Ghibli movies. This will mark the first time the beloved Japanese animated films will be available to stream in one place.

Deadline first reported the “Shelley Society” news.

(Pictured: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa)

