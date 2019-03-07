×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Riverdale’ Pays Tribute to Luke Perry

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Riverdale -- "Chapter Thirty-Three: Shadow of a Doubt" -- Image Number: RVD220b_0208.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): KJ Apa as Archie and Luke Perry as Fred -- Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
CREDIT: DIYAH PERA

The CW’s Archie Comics-inspired teen drama “Riverdale” dedicated its first episode back on-air after series regular Luke Perry’s untimely passing to the late actor.

After the episode ended, an “in memoriam” card came up with his name and the years of his birth and death (1966-2019).

The Mar. 6 episode entitled “Chapter Forty-Nine: Fire Walk With Me” was the 14th episode of the third season of the show. Shot weeks earlier, the episode saw Perry’s character, Fred Andrews, reassuring and bandaging his son Archie (KJ Apa) after a troubled youth Archie had taken in stabbed him.

Earlier in the day, “Riverdale” creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted an early photo of some of the show’s cast and crew, with Perry in the center behind a Riverdale High School sign. Calling him “our heart, always,” Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted that the episode would be “dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run.”

Perry passed away earlier in the week from complications from a stroke.

“[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” his rep said at the time. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning.”

“Riverdale,” which is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Prods., shut down production upon learning of his passing. It is still unknown how the show will address his death within the story or whether the final episodes of the third season will have to be rewritten to account for his absence.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More TV

  • Riverdale -- "Chapter Thirty-Three: Shadow of

    'Riverdale' Pays Tribute to Luke Perry

    The CW’s Archie Comics-inspired teen drama “Riverdale” dedicated its first episode back on-air after series regular Luke Perry’s untimely passing to the late actor. After the episode ended, an “in memoriam” card came up with his name and the years of his birth and death (1966-2019). The Mar. 6 episode entitled “Chapter Forty-Nine: Fire Walk [...]

  • French Stewart Mike Lane

    French Stewart, Mike Lane Join NBC Comedy Pilot 'Like Magic'

    Both French Stewart and Mike Lane have joined the NBC single-cam comedy pilot “Like Magic” in series regular roles, Variety has learned. The project is a workplace comedy that follows an optimistic young woman (Jee Young Han) pursuing her dream to be a headlining magician in the eccentric and ego-driven world of the Magic Palace. Stewart [...]

  • Nicholas Pinnock

    Nicholas Pinnock to Star in ABC Legal Drama Pilot From Hank Steinberg, 50 Cent

    Nicholas Pinnock has been cast in the lead role of the untitled legal drama pilot at ABC from Hank Steinberg and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Pinnock will star as Aaron, a man who had it all–thriving night-club owner, lovely wife and daughter–but he lost it all nine years ago when he was unjustly accused of [...]

  • Jane Seymour

    Jane Seymour Cast in ABC Drama Pilot 'Hypnotist's Love Story'

    Jane Seymour has joined the cast of “The Hypnotist’s Love Story” pilot at ABC, Variety has learned. In the show, after a string of failed romances, successful hypnotherapist Ellen is optimistic about her current boyfriend (Adan Canto). But then he reveals a disturbing truth: a stalker ex-girlfriend (Heather Graham) has been following him for years. Ellen [...]

  • Idris Elba and Piper Perabo in

    TV Review: Idris Elba in Netflix's 'Turn Up Charlie'

    In case you didn’t ascertain as much from his upcoming gig at Coachellea, Idris Elba would like you to know that he’s really, truly serious about this DJ thing. Not only does the actor double as a DJ in his spare time under the alias “DJ Big Driis,” but he now stars as one in [...]

  • EP_6_0036.ARW

    TV News Roundup: Amazon's 'Good Omens' Trailer Debuts (Watch)

    In today’s TV roundup, Amazon has dropped the trailer for its upcoming show “Good Omens,” which stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant.  CASTING Ed Asner will be guest starring on an episode of “Doom Patrol,” airing later in the season. The series, which is currently streaming on the DC Universe platform, features Matt Bomer, Brendan [...]

  • Kyle MacLachlan

    Kyle MacLachlan Joins Patricia Heaton in CBS Comedy Pilot 'Carol's Second Act'

    Kyle MacLachlan has been cast in the CBS multi-cam pilot “Carol’s Second Act,” Variety has learned. In the project, after raising her two children and retiring from teaching, Carol Chambers (Patricia Heaton) embarks on a unique second act: she’s going to become a doctor. MacLachlan will play Dr. Frost. Described as handsome, affable, and accomplished, Dr. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad