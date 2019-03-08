‘Riverdale’s’ Hayley Law Dedicates Series to Luke Perry: ‘The Whole Show Is for Him’

“Riverdale” actress Hayley Law shared fond memories of her co-star Luke Perry, who died on March 4 following a stoke, and vowed the entire series would be dedicated to him.

“Every episode is for him. The whole show is for him. The show wouldn’t be what it is without him,” she told Variety at the premiere of “Five Feet Apart,” toplined by her “Riverdale” co-star Cole Sprouse.

Law plays Valerie Brown, a student at Riverdale High School and Archie Andrews’ (KJ Apa) ex-girlfriend. While her character dated Archie, she shared several scenes with Perry, who played Archie’s father, Fred Andrews. Law said she will cherish “every day on set” she had with him, adding, if she ever had a bad day, he would cheer her up.

“He was so kind to everyone, to fans, to co-workers, anyone. He used to show me pictures of comic conventions and pictures with people. He’d be hugging everyone. He loved everyone and truly appreciated everyone’s support,” she said on Thursday night. “He’d tell me, ‘They’re the reason you’re doing this, that you’re working. So why wouldn’t you show the love back that they give you?'”

Wednesday night’s episode of “Riverdale” paid tribute to Perry, and production shut down following his death. Law has yet to return to set with the cast.

“Obviously it’s hard, but there’s no better group of people to go back to,” she said.

Fellow “Riverdale” stars Sprouse and Lili Reinhart also attended the “Five Feet Apart” premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The romantic drama stars Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson as two cystic fibrosis patients who fall in love, but must stay apart to avoid cross-infection. “Jane the Virgin” star Justin Baldoni came up with the idea for his feature directorial debut after interviewing Claire Wineland, a terminally ill cystic fibrosis patient, for his documentary series “My Last Days.”

“Claire touched my heart in a way that very few people have. She’s the one that told me all about the fact that people with cystic fibrosis can’t touch, and she showed me what it’s like to live with this invisible disease,” he told Variety. “I really believed there was a movie here that could inspire people and redefine what it means to love, and show an entire generation that’s so used to instant gratification that things are worth fighting for.”

Richardson, who plays the female lead with cystic fibrosis, said she trusted her longtime friend Baldoni with telling a touching story about a disease that doesn’t get much representation on screen.

“I met a girl today who has CF, and she told me she saw the movie and recognized experiences she’s gone through in it. Hearing that from her meant everything,” Richardson said. “That’s all I want, for people with CF to watch this and to feel represented, and for people who don’t have CF to become aware and to leave feeling inspired about their own lives.”

Baldoni’s old pal and former roommate, musician Andy Grammer, wrote the song “Don’t Give Up on Me” specifically for “Five Feet Apart.”

“It’s a sweet message, and it’s been said before, but it can be said again: ‘Don’t give up.’ We’re all going through stuff, especially this community,” he said. “I’ve been getting a lot of messages from people who have cystic fibrosis saying this song means a lot to them, and that means a lot to me.”

Proceeds from the song will go to Claire’s Place Foundation, a non-profit benefiting cystic fibrosis patients created in honor of Wineland.