Chad Michael Murray Joins ‘Riverdale’ in Recurring Role

Chad Michael Murray has been cast in the recurring role of Edgar Evernever on The CW’s “Riverdale.”

The “Star” actor, also known for his role on “One Tree Hill,” will play the enigmatic leader of the cult-like Farm. He arrives in Riverdale to spread his teachings and heal the ravaged soul of the once-wholesome town. Edgar appears to be a charming and handsome guru, but underneath may lie his more sinister agenda.

The teen drama follows Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) in this reimagined spin on the Archie comics. Its third season premiered Oct. 10 and was renewed for a fourth installment in January.

Edgar had been mentioned in the show previously, and his daughter Evelyn (Zoé De Grand Maison) was introduced as Betty’s classmate. Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick), Betty’s mother, ingratiated herself to Edgar and began following his teachings, despite Betty’s warnings that the Farm sounded like the Heaven’s Gate cult in the 1970s. During a Farm ritual in Season 3’s premiere, Betty has a seizure after twin babies were dropped into fire and floated in the air.

Murray previously made appearances on CMT’s “Sun Records” series, as well as “Agent Carter” on ABC and the series “Chosen.” He is repped by Innovative Artists and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.