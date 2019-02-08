×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chad Michael Murray Joins ‘Riverdale’ in Recurring Role

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chad Michael Murray
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Chad Michael Murray has been cast in the recurring role of Edgar Evernever on The CW’s “Riverdale.”

The “Star” actor, also known for his role on “One Tree Hill,” will play the enigmatic leader of the cult-like Farm. He arrives in Riverdale to spread his teachings and heal the ravaged soul of the once-wholesome town. Edgar appears to be a charming and handsome guru, but underneath may lie his more sinister agenda.

The teen drama follows Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) in this reimagined spin on the Archie comics. Its third season premiered Oct. 10 and was renewed for a fourth installment in January.

Edgar had been mentioned in the show previously, and his daughter Evelyn (Zoé De Grand Maison) was introduced as Betty’s classmate. Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick), Betty’s mother, ingratiated herself to Edgar and began following his teachings, despite Betty’s warnings that the Farm sounded like the Heaven’s Gate cult in the 1970s. During a Farm ritual in Season 3’s premiere, Betty has a seizure after twin babies were dropped into fire and floated in the air.

Murray previously made appearances on CMT’s “Sun Records” series, as well as “Agent Carter” on ABC and the series “Chosen.” He is repped by Innovative Artists and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More TV

  • Chad Michael Murray

    Chad Michael Murray Joins 'Riverdale' in Recurring Role

    Chad Michael Murray has been cast in the recurring role of Edgar Evernever on The CW’s “Riverdale.” The “Star” actor, also known for his role on “One Tree Hill,” will play the enigmatic leader of the cult-like Farm. He arrives in Riverdale to spread his teachings and heal the ravaged soul of the once-wholesome town. [...]

  • Sam Esmail Writers Nominee Reception

    Sam Esmail Renews Overall Deal at Universal Content Productions

    Sam Esmail is staying put at Universal Content Productions (UCP), with the “Mr. Robot” creator inking a rich new overall deal with the studio. Under the new multi-year deal, Esmail will produce content for linear and streaming platforms, including NBCUniversal’s recently announced streaming service. “As a creator, nothing is more important to me than the integrity [...]

  • Malin Akerman

    Malin Akerman Joins NBC Drama Pilot 'Prism'

    Malin Akerman has been cast in a lead role of the NBC drama pilot “Prism,” Variety has learned. “Prism” is an exploration of a murder trial in which every episode is told through the perspective of a different key person involved. Each new version of the facts ratchets up the mystery and the suspense, calling into [...]

  • Nat Geo Unveils Three Natural History

    Nat Geo Orders Three New Natural History Shows, Renews 'Yellowstone Live' (EXCLUSIVE)

    National Geographic is launching a slate of new series that will showcase the natural world, exotic wildlife, and a veteran Nat Geo photographer in action in the field. The channel will launch “America,” a new series using high-end camera tech to offer a new portrait of the U.S.; “Planet of the Whales,” a landmark series [...]

  • helen mirren power of women

    Helen Mirren Talks Taking 'Documentary Now' 'Frightfully' Seriously

    Few people could introduce a fake documentary called “Bats— Valley” with a straight face. But if there’s anyone for the job, it’s Dame Helen Mirren. Clad in a shin-length orange dress, Mirren, studio host of the parody series “Documentary Now!,” stood resolute at her mark and took a lengthy pause before delivering the introductory line, [...]

  • Talpa Media Promotes Kim Dingler to

    Talpa Media Promotes Kim Dingler to Head Talpa Global

    Talpa Media had appointed Kim Dingler as the new managing director of its worldwide licensing arm Talpa Global. Dingler takes over the role from Maarten Meijs, who was recently appointed COO of Talpa Media, which is owned by ITV. Dingler joined Talpa Global in 2014 as director of marketing and strategy. In the new role [...]

  • Bear Grylls on 'Rebooting' Wildlife TV

    Bear Grylls on 'Rebooting' Wildlife TV With Nat Geo's 'Hostile Planet' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bear Grylls and the producers of “Hostile Planet” are promising viewers a new type of wildlife show when the series bows on National Geographic on April 1 in the U.S. and around the world in the spring. With the streamers getting into the natural history arena and existing big beasts such as the BBC, Discovery and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad