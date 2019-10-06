×
Rip Taylor, ‘King of Camp and Confetti’ Comedy Host, Dies at 84

Nate's Most Recent Stories

Rip TaylorThe Actors Fund 14th Annual Tony Awards Party, Los Angeles, America - 13 Jun 2010The Actors Fund honoured TONY Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell at their 14th Annual Tony Awards Party with the Julie Harris Award presented by Annette Bening in recognition of not only his theatrical accomplishments, but also his leadership as Chairman of the Board of The Actors Fund.
CREDIT: Unimedia/Shutterstock

Rip Taylor, one of Television’s most flamboyant personalities known as “The Crying Comedian” and “The King of Camp and Confetti,” died Sunday in Beverly Hills, publicist Harlan Boll confirmed. He was 84.

Taylor, whose high-energy personality and confetti-throwing antics quickly made him a mainstay on television, made appearances on everything from sitcoms to talk shows, including “The Gong Show,” “Password,” “The Merv Griffin Show,” “The Mike Douglas Show,” “The Tonight Show,” “Late Night with David Letterman” in addition to a hosting stint for “The $1.98 Beauty Show” — a parody of beauty contests whose big prize was a bouquet of rotten vegetables.

Taylor saw even more success outside of game shows and late-night TV, headlining Las Vegas’ The Flamingo Hotel’s Rockettes Extravaganza — where he won Entertainer of the Year three consecutive times — and touring the country in lead roles for productions such as “Sugar Babies,” “Anything Goes, Oliver,” “Peter Pan” and “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”

Taylor also made appearances in several popular spoof films including “Reposessed,” with Linda Blair and Leslie Nielsen, and “The Silence of the Hams” in addition to other appearances in “The Monkees” and “The Bradys.”

Taylor is survived by his longtime partner, Robert Fortney. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Thalians.

