Riley Keough to Star in Amazon Series ‘Daisy Jones and The Six,’ Niki Caro to Direct

Riley Keough has landed the title role in the upcoming Amazon series “Daisy Jones & The Six,” Variety has learned. In addition, Niki Caro has signed on to direct multiple episodes in addition to executive producing the series.

Based on the novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the series is a musical drama detailing the rise and fall of a renowned rock band in the 1970s. Keough’s Jones is described as born into privilege but ignored by her selfish parents. She is a spirited and enigmatic singer/songwriter who comes of age and rises to rock superstardom against the backdrop of the L.A. music scene in the 1970s.

This is not Keough’s first time in a project exploring music stardom, with the actress making her onscreen debut in the 2010 feature “The Runaways,” based on the all-female ’70s band of the same name. She went on to star in films such as “Jack and Diane,” “Kiss of the Damned,” “Magic Mike,” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.” On the television side, she starred in the first season of Steven Soderbergh’s Starz series “The Girlfriend Experience,” for which she received a Golden Globe nomination in 2017. She also starred in the HBO movie “Paterno” opposite Al Pacino and recently guest starred on the hit CW series “Riverdale.”

She is repped by CAA, Thirty Three Management, and Hansen Jacobson.

“Daisy Jones & The Six” marks Caro’s second foray into television directing, having previously helmed the pilot of the CBC-Netflix series “Anne With an E.” She most recently directed Disney’s upcoming live-action “Mulan” remake. Her other feature directing credits include “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” “North Country,” and “Whale Rider.”

She is repped by UTA, Artists House, and Lichter Grossman.

In addition to Caro, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine will executive produce “Daisy Jones & the Six” along with Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion, and showrunner Will Graham. Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber created the series and also serve as executive producers, with Jenkins Reid as producer.

(Pictured: Riley Keough)