‘Righteous Gemstones’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

Comedy series “The Righteous Gemstones” has been renewed for a second season at HBO.

The news comes midway through the show’s nine-episode first season. The series tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. Danny McBride created the series and stars alongside John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam Devine Walton Goggins, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz and Greg Alan Williams.

McBride also serves as an executive producer, director, and writer on the series, with Jody Hill and David Gordon Green also serving as executive producers and directors. McBride directed the pilot while Green and Hill split the remaining eight episodes of the season.

“Danny, Jody and David are among our favorite collaborators and we’re thrilled that their take on a family comedy has been met with such enthusiasm,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “We cannot wait to share the next steps in the Gemstone family’s epic journey. Hallelujah!”

John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James also executive produce the series, with David Brightbill producing. Justin Bourret and Melissa DeMino serve as co-producers, while Patterson, Grant DeKernion, Jared Hess, Kevin Barnett, and Chris Pappas serve as consulting producers.

The Righteous Gemstones” marks the third series that McBride, Hill, and Green have produced under their Rough House Pictures banner. The others are “Eastbound & Down,” which ran for four seasons, and “Vice Principals,” which ran for two.

