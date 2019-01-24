×
‘Ride With Norman Reedus’ Renewed for Season 4 at AMC

AMC has renewed “Ride with Norman Reedus” for a fourth season.

“Season 3 was a blast – we had a ton of fun traveling the world and the U.S. with some really awesome guests,” said Reedus. “We’re looking forward to turning that up even further for season four. I can’t wait for everyone to see it all.”

The renewal comes ahead of the Season 3 premiere on Feb. 10 at midnight following the midseason premiere of “The Walking Dead” and “Talking Dead.” In addition, the entire third season will be available early to AMC Premiere customers on Friday, February 8.

Ride with Norman Reedus” follows the titular “Walking Dead” star and motorcycle enthusiast as he hits the open road to explore different cultures and experience the best scenery, food, nature, and local activities in the United States and around the world. Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion as they journey across an unknown terrain and experience the culture surrounding them.

The series is produced by Left/Right with Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Anneka Jones serving as executive producers along with Reedus.

Season 3 will feature Reedus riding guests like Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Andrew Lincoln in England, Steven Yeun in the Bay area of California, Melissa McBride in Scotland, Austin Amelio in the Valley of the Sun, Arizona, Sean Patrick Flanery in Texas and Marilyn Manson in Tennessee. Reedus will also be visiting some of his favorite rockers and artists around the world, including Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull), Les Claypool (Primus), Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys), Rob Halford (Judas Priest), Karen Elson and Oliver Peck.

