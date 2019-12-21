×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ricky Gervais Under Fire for Transphobic Tweets He Claims Are Jokes

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ricky Gervais attends a screening of Netflix's "After Life" at the Paley Center for Media, in New YorkNY Special Screening of Netflix's "After Life", New York, USA - 07 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutte

Ricky Gervais has posted a series of seemingly transphobic tweets prompted by J.K. Rowling’s support of Maya Forstater, a researcher who was fired for tweeting that a person cannot change their biological sex. In later tweets, Gervais implied the tweets were meant as jokes.

In the first tweet, Gervais, who has been tapped to host the Golden Globes, responded to a tweet from the satire account @JarvisDupont that linked to an article in Spectator USA, a news website from British conservative weekly mag The Spectator, once edited by current PM Boris Johnson. The article was mockingly written as though from the perspective of a trans woman angry over Rowling’s comments.

“Those awful biological women can never understand what it must be like for you becoming a lovely lady so late in life,” Gervais wrote. “They take their girly privileges for granted. Winning at female sports and having their own toilets. Well, enough is enough.”

A follow-up tweet responding to a user that urged “kindness is magic,” read, “Exactly. We need to protect the rights of women. Not erode them because some men have found a new cunning way to dominate and demonise an entire sex.”

When a Twitter user called him out for the tweets, Gervais wrote that the user “hasn’t even realised I’m playing along with a spoof account.”

Again responding to the user, who asked that Gervais consider how transphobia can cause real harm, Gervais replied, “I do. I also make jokes about AIDS, Cancer, Famine, and The Holocaust. Those things do a bit of harm too. But jokes don’t. Have a nice day.”

Another Twitter user asked Gervais to clarify his stance, and said, “if it was a joke it fell flat.” Gervais wrote, “That’s why it was free.”

In another thread, Gervais told a user to report him if he’d said anything transphobic. “My account will be closed down and you’ll be proved right and will have saved millions of lives. Why aren’t you doing this?”

Gervais’ selection as Golden Globes host prompted some raised eyebrows when it was announced considering his history of controversial joke material, particularly jokes at the expense of trans individuals. During his 2016 hosting of the Globes, he deadnamed Olympic Gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner from the Golden Globes stage. His 2018 special “Humanity” also included several jokes about Jenner.

Following controversy after he mocked a transgender activist on Halloween this year, Gervais posted a tweet explaining that he enjoys it when his tweets spark backlash. “The more people are offended by a joke, particularly on twitter, the funnier I find it. And the angrier the tweet, the more chance of me using it and turning it to laughs and cash. PC culture isn’t killing comedy. It’s driving it. As it always did.”

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Gervais’ rep did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

In promotional spots for the televised event, NBC has leaned into Gervais’ unpredictability, airing one ad that included the voiceover, “as usual, we have no idea what he’s going to do.”

Gervais previously hosted the Golden Globes in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016. He’s best known as creator and star of the U.K. version of “The Office” and “Extras,” and has has won three Golden Globes, two Primetime Emmys and seven BAFTAs.

More TV

  • Ricky Gervais attends a screening of

    Ricky Gervais Under Fire for Transphobic Tweets He Claims Are Jokes

    Ricky Gervais has posted a series of seemingly transphobic tweets prompted by J.K. Rowling’s support of Maya Forstater, a researcher who was fired for tweeting that a person cannot change their biological sex. In later tweets, Gervais implied the tweets were meant as jokes. In the first tweet, Gervais, who has been tapped to host [...]

  • Zoe Kravitz

    TV News Roundup: Hulu Releases 'High Fidelity' Teaser With Zoë Kravitz

    In today’s TV news roundup, Hulu released a teaser for Zoë Kravitz’s “High Fidelity” and ABC News announces a podcast about Jeffrey Epstein. CASTING Genneya Walton (“The Resident”), Iman Benson (“Suits”), Scarlet Spencer (“Bright”), Justin Clairborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers and Richard Gardenhire Jr. have been cast n Netflix‘s new comedy “Black Excellence.“ The eight-episode series from [...]

  • Sweetbitter

    'Sweetbitter' Canceled After Two Seasons at Starz

    “Sweetbitter” has come to a bittersweet end. The half-hour drama has been canceled by Starz after two seasons on the network. Season 2 wrapped up in August. The half-hour drama series was based on the book of the same name by Stephanie Danler. It followed a 22-year-old woman (Ella Purnell) who, shortly after arriving in [...]

  • CNBC Veteran Bill Griffeth Will Step

    CNBC Veteran Bill Griffeth Will Step Back From Anchor Desk

    Bill Griffeth, one of TV’s most durable business-news journalists, will step back from his duties at CNBC, where he has worked for 28 years. During a segment Friday at the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet, Griffeth announced he will relinquish daily anchoring duties and instead serve as an anchor at large. He had spent many years as [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidates from left, Sen.

    Sixth Democratic Debate Draws 6 Million Viewers, Lowest Figure in Current Cycle

    Last night’s Democratic debate, which inevitably dealt with the recent impeachment of President Donald Trump, drew just over 6 million total viewers for PBS and Politico, according to Nielsen figures. Topics such as the economy, climate change, racism, Afghanistan, and taxing the wealthy were also on the agenda. That total, which counts the PBS broadcast [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: The Fox in

    Fox Launching Fox Nation, Other Streaming Apps on Samsung Smart TVs

    Fox Corporation is bringing its trio of streaming services — Fox Now, Fox Sports and Fox News Channel’s Fox Nation subscription package — to Samsung Electronics’ smart TVs. The company’s Fox Now and Fox Sports apps are live as of Friday on 2017-2019 Samsung Smart TV models, and Fox Nation will launch next week on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad