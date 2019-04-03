Netflix Renews Ricky Gervais Show ‘After Life’ for Season 2

Ricky Gervais’ bleakest show yet is returning for a second season, Variety has learned.

Netflix has announced it is renewing “After Life” for a six-episode season 2, which will launch in 2020. The first season debuted in March, 2019.

“I have never had a reaction like this before. It’s been insane. And heartwarming. But now I have to make sure the second season is even better so I’ll probably have to work much harder than usual. Annoying really, “ said Gervais.

The show centers around Tony (Gervais), a middle-aged journalist whose “perfect life” has been reduced to dust since his wife died of cancer. After contemplating taking his own life, he decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes from now on. He thinks it’s like a Super Power, but eventually finds out life is more complicated, when everyone around him tries to save the nice guy they used to know.

“At the end of the day, it’s all those little mundane interactions that actually save your life — they’re the variety of life, they stop you from feeling too sorry for yourself. He’s got to take the dog for a walk, he’s got to go to work to make money to get drunk, and after all that, time heals,” Gervais explained to Variety in an interview.

“After Life” is a Netflix original series from Derek Productions, and the series is created, written and directed by Ricky Gervais.

“After Life has moved audiences from laughter to tears around the world and we are thrilled to announce that Ricky Gervais will be back with a second season on Netflix. We are so proud to play host to Ricky’s brilliant stand up comedy, specials, original films and series and join in the joy of the fans with his latest hit,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer, in a statement.

Charlie Hanson produces the show, and Ricky Gervais and Duncan Hayes are executive producers.