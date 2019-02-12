×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Rick & Morty’ Writer Jessica Gao Lands Comedy Pilot Order at ABC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jessica Gao
CREDIT: Mike McMahan

ABC has ordered a single-camera comedy pilot from Emmy-winning writer Jessica Gao.

The untitled series is about Janet Zhao, a first generation Chinese-American woman who struggles to set healthy boundaries with her crazy, exhausting family. When her wealthy grandmother dies and names Janet the sole inheritor, she suddenly finds herself the unwilling new matriarch of the family she’s spent her life trying to keep at arm’s length.

The pilot is a co-production of ABC Studios, Imagine Television Studios, and CBS Television Studios. Gao is the writer and executive producer on the project. Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, and Samie Kim Falvey of Imagine will also executive produce. This marks Imagine Television’s first network pilot pickup as an independent production company.

Gao was part of the “Rick and Morty” team that took home this year’s Emmy for outstanding animated program. Adult Swim submitted the third season episode “Pickle Rick” for consideration, on which Gao was the writer. The episode has been hailed as one of the show’s best. Gao’s other writing credits include shows like “Silicon Valley,” “Lab Rats,” “Robot Chicken,” and “Bajillion Dollar Propertie$.” She also co-hosts the podcast “Whiting Wongs” with “Rick and Morty” co-creator Dan Harmon.

She is repped by ICM, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morris Yorn.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More TV

  • Chris Kelly Comedy Central 'The Other

    Chris Kelly, Bad Robot to Adapt 'They Both Die at the End' for HBO

    HBO is developing a half-hour comedy based on the book “They Both Die at the End” with Chris Kelly set to write and executive produce. Along with Kelly, J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson of Bad Robot Productions will also executive produce. Bad Robot’s Rachel Rusch will co-executive produce. Bad Robot produces under their overall deal with [...]

  • PARKS AND RECREATION -- "Galentine's Day"

    How to Celebrate Female Friendships on Galentine's Day With Movies and TV Shows

    Galentine’s Day is here to remind you that romantic relationships come and go, but friends are forever. Coined by Leslie Knope on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” Feb. 13 has become a day for leaving your partners at home and honoring sisterhood over breakfast food. “It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas,” says our [...]

  • Jussie Smollett Good Morning America

    Jussie Smollett Reveals He's 'Pissed Off' in First Interview Since Attack

    In his first interview since he was attacked on Jan. 29, Jussie Smollett sat with ABC News’ Robin Roberts to share his feelings about the incident and address the rumors that he might not be telling the truth about the attack, which is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The full segment will air [...]

  • Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard

    California Leads Industry in 2018 Television Production

    California claimed the leading share of television production in scripted series and pilots, a new report released on Wednesday from FilmLA showed. The agency’s 2018 television report revealed that California was home to 176 of the 467 series that were produced in 2017-18 for an industry-leading 38% share. FilmLA estimated that the economic value of [...]

  • Ginnifer Goodwin

    Ginnifer Goodwin Joins Lucy Liu in CBS All Access Series 'Why Women Kill'

    Ginnifer Goodwin has been cast in a lead role in the upcoming CBS All Access dramedy “Why Women Kill,” Variety has learned. The series details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s, and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in their [...]

  • Jon Avnet Todd Holland

    Directors Guild Names Jon Avnet, Todd Holland as Negotiations Co-Chairs

    The Directors Guild of America has taken the first step toward bargaining for a successor deal to its current master contract covering feature films and television. DGA president Thomas Schlamme announced Wednesday that Jon Avnet and Todd Holland have been appointed co-chairs of the next DGA Feature Film and Television Negotiations Committee. The DGA National [...]

  • 'Breaking Bad' Movie Will Air on

    'Breaking Bad' Movie Sequel With Aaron Paul Will Air on Netflix and AMC

    The planned “Breaking Bad” movie is coming to Netflix. Variety has confirmed with sources that the feature length follow-up to the critically acclaimed AMC series will stream on Netflix prior to airing on the cable network. That is the opposite roll out strategy from the original show. The series originally premiered on AMC in 2008 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad