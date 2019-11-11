×
Rick Ludwin, NBC Late-Night Executive Who Backed ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies at 71

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Rick Ludwin, the longtime NBC executive who championed “Seinfeld” and worked in late-night from the Johnny Carson era through Jimmy Fallon, died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 71.

Ludwin was well-liked throughout the TV industry and was highly regarded as a student of the medium. He retired from NBC after 31 years in 2011.

Ludwin died after a brief illness, NBC confirmed.

Andy Richter, sidekick to Conan O’Brien on NBC’s “Late Night” from 1993 to 2010, called Ludwin “simply one of the best humans to ever work in television” in a Twitter message.

More to come

