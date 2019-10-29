‘Rick and Morty’ to Stream on HBO Max

HBO Max is continuing to bolster its impressive animation lineup.

It was announced at WarnerMedia Day that “Rick & Morty” is the latest show hopping over to the nascent streamer. All three seasons of the animated show, which currently streams on Hulu, will be available on the streaming service upon launch in May 2020, with new seasons continuing to premiere on Adult Swim before moving to HBO Max.

“’Rick and Morty’ exploded onto the scene in 2013 and quickly drew a legion of rabid followers from both critics and young fans,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer for HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, truTV. “The jokes come fast and frenetically in a smart comedy concoction we are so happy to deliver on HBO Max.”

The hit series is set to return for its fourth season on Sunday, Nov. 10. Season 4 will premiere just over two years after the finale of Season 3 in October 2017, the longest gap yet between seasons of the show. “Rick & Morty” was handed a sizable 70-episode order back in May 2018 as part of a long-term deal Adult Swim signed with series creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon.

The series follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the multi-verse. Roiland voices both Rick and Morty. The series also features the voices of Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, and Sarah Chalke.

“Rick & Morty” has proven to be a ratings goldmine for Adult Swim, with the Season 3 finale scoring a 3.9 rating in adults 18-24 and a 3.2 in adults 18-34 in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day numbers, the highest ratings in network history.

The show joins a stacked lineup of animation which will be available on the streaming platform, including four new one-hour specials set in the world of “Adventure Time,” a reimagining of “The Boondocks,” the entire Studio Ghibli film catalogue, and a “Gremlins” prequel series which was ordered back in July.

