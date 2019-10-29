×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Rick and Morty’ to Stream on HBO Max

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rick and Morty HBO Max
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO Max

HBO Max is continuing to bolster its impressive animation lineup.

It was announced at WarnerMedia Day that “Rick & Morty” is the latest show hopping over to the nascent streamer. All three seasons of the animated show, which currently streams on Hulu, will be available on the streaming service upon launch in May 2020, with new seasons continuing to premiere on Adult Swim before moving to HBO Max.

“’Rick and Morty exploded onto the scene in 2013 and quickly drew a legion of rabid followers from both critics and young fans,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer for HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, truTV. “The jokes come fast and frenetically in a smart comedy concoction we are so happy to deliver on HBO Max.”

The hit series is set to return for its fourth season on Sunday, Nov. 10. Season 4 will premiere just over two years after the finale of Season 3 in October 2017, the longest gap yet between seasons of the show. “Rick & Morty” was handed a sizable 70-episode order back in May 2018 as part of a long-term deal Adult Swim signed with series creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon.

The series follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the multi-verse. Roiland voices both Rick and Morty. The series also features the voices of Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, and Sarah Chalke.

“Rick & Morty” has proven to be a ratings goldmine for Adult Swim, with the Season 3 finale scoring a 3.9 rating in adults 18-24 and a 3.2 in adults 18-34 in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day numbers, the highest ratings in network history.

The show joins a stacked lineup of animation which will be available on the streaming platform, including four new one-hour specials set in the world of “Adventure Time,” a reimagining of “The Boondocks,” the entire Studio Ghibli film catalogue, and a “Gremlins” prequel series which was ordered back in July.

More “Rick and Morty”

More TV

  • Rick and Morty HBO Max

    'Rick and Morty' to Stream on HBO Max

    HBO Max is continuing to bolster its impressive animation lineup. It was announced at WarnerMedia Day that “Rick & Morty” is the latest show hopping over to the nascent streamer. All three seasons of the animated show, which currently streams on Hulu, will be available on the streaming service upon launch in May 2020, with [...]

  • Issa Rae Elizabeth Banks Mindy Kaling

    Issa Rae, Elizabeth Banks, Mindy Kaling Set Comedy Projects at HBO Max

    Issa Rae, Elizabeth Banks, and Mindy Kaling are all teaming up with HBO Max for three new half-hour comedies. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, both Rae and Banks’ projects are in development, while Kaling’s has been ordered to series for 13 episodes. Rae and Banks’ projects are expected to go to [...]

  • South Park HBO Max

    HBO Max Wins 'South Park' Streaming Rights for Over $500 Million

    Comedy Central’s “South Park” will have a new home online as of June 2020. HBO Max, the WarnerMedia-backed direct-to-consumer service that debuts in May, has won the battle for exclusive streaming rights in the U.S. to Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s animated satire, which is currently hosted on Disney-owned Hulu. The deal is valued at [...]

  • HBO Max

    HBO Max Set to Launch in May 2020

    WarnerMedia revealed that HBO Max will debut in May 2020 in the U.S., marketed heavily through parent company AT&T’s existing customer base. HBO Max is WarnerMedia’s multibillion-dollar bet it can lure consumers into a big new tent at an increasingly crowded streaming bazaar. The new details come just ahead of two other new subscription VOD [...]

  • Watchmen HBO

    TV Ratings: ‘Watchmen’ Episode 2 Dips, Still Draws 1.3 Million Viewers

    The second episode of HBO’s “Watchmen” dipped a little in total viewership from the series premiere, but not enough to cause any alarm from the premium cabler. Episode drew 1.3 million total viewers across all of HBO’s platforms on Sunday night, down 13% from the series premiere which drew 1.5 million. During its 9 p.m. live [...]

  • NBC News Plans to Expand Streaming-Video

    NBC News Plans to Expand Streaming-Video Outlet to 24/7 in 2020

    NBC News is planning to add to the hours of programming it already puts out via its morning “Today” franchise and MSNBC. The NBCUniversal news unit said it intends to expand its NBC News Now streaming-video outlet to a full 24 hour, seven day a week service by winter or spring, and hire more than 70 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad