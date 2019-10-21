×
‘Marcella’ Producer Buccaneer Hires Richard Tulk-Hart as Co-CEO (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Buccaneer

Richard Tulk-Hart will join Tony Wood as co-CEO of Buccaneer Media, the U.K.-based producer of Netflix and ITV hit series “Marcella.”

Tulk-Hart is joining Buccaneer from A+E Networks, where he is managing director for international, working across distribution, formats and co-productions. Prior to A+E, Tulk-Hart worked at Fremantle, IMG, and Miramax in senior roles. He told A+E staff about his impending move on Monday, Variety has learned.

He is expected to focus on commercial affairs in his new role at Buccaneer, while Wood will concentrate on creative and producer duties. Wood founded London-based Buccaneer, which has a slate of high-end international dramas in the works, including Irvine Welsh project “Crime”; Baltasar Kormakur’s “The Reykjavik Confessions”; “Moths,” by Ingeborg Topsøe; and “Julius,” by Lars Lundström.

Before setting up Buccaneer, Wood was a co-creator of scripted reality hit “The Only Way Is Essex.” Production is about to wrap on the third season of “Marcella,” which stars Anna Friel as a cop struggling with mental health issues, a complicated family life and a high-stress job.

Tulk-Hart’s hiring was confirmed by Buccaneer, which was established in 2013 and is a joint venture with Cineflix Media.

“I am so excited to join Tony at Buccaneer,” Tulk-Hart said. “The slate is broad and brought together by incredible talent. In such a competitive environment, Tony’s creative talent gives us the edge from which I can launch the business.”

He also wished his A+E colleagues well and said he looked forward “to working with them in the future.”

Wood added that bringing in Tulk-Hart was a “game-changer” for his company. “Our development slate together with Richard’s heavyweight commercial expertise feels like the final piece of the puzzle for our business, and I’m thrilled to be working alongside him,” he said.

