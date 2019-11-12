Former HBO Chief Richard Plepler Close to Signing Apple TV Plus Production Pact

Former HBO chief Richard Plepler is close to signing an exclusive production pact with Apple TV Plus.

Apple declined to comment and Plepler could not immediately be reached for comment. It’s understood that Plepler plans to launch a boutique production company designed to focus on a handful of high-profile projects. Among his advisors in pulling together the company and Apple TV Plus deal is investment advisor Paul Wachter and attorney Lawrence Shire.

Plepler is sad to be planning to build out a small team of executives to help run the company, to be based in New York.

Plepler has been in talks with Apple TV Plus chiefs Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht for the past several months. The deal encompasses Plepler’s projects in a range of genres, from scripted series to documentaries. It’s unclear if Plepler’s deal was shopped widely. The former HBO chief is also known to be friendly with Eddy Cue, the Apple senior VP whose portfolio includes Apple TV Plus, after the two worked together in 2014 on the launch of the HBO Now streaming service, which was exclusive to Apple in its first three months after launch.

News of Plepler’s move was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

More to come