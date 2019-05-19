×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Richard Madden Says the ‘Game of Thrones’ Cast Deserves a Medal

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Richard Madden is thankful for his time on “Game of Thrones,” but is also happy to have been able to move on when he did.

The “Bodyguard” star sat down with “Sharper Objects'” Amy Adams for Variety’s Actors on Actors, where he expressed some incredulity at the idea of spending so long with just one character.

“It was such a hard thing to finish because from first pilot to my death was five years,” Madden explained. “And I think, five years to spend with any one character — cause you just kinda put them on the shelf for six months and then you take them back again.”

Madden also credited his role on “Game of Thrones” for giving him the space to hone his skills as an actor.

“I had the best time, it helped me so much with my career and my experience,” he said. “I learned a lot just from shooting 30 hours of television, I really started to learn my trade doing that.”

Although Madden left the show when his character, Robb Stark, died in season 3, many members from the rest of the original cast saw the series to the end, a feat Madden did not let go unappreciated.

Related

“And I was thankful to leave it, I think the actors on it now must be 11 years into playing these characers and that is like — give these guys some medals here because that is a marathon,” he said.

Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” will be published in June in a special issue of the magazine timed to Emmys voting. The companion TV series, which recently won a Daytime Creative Arts Emmy, premieres on June 18 on PBS SoCal. Check back next month for more from Madden, Adams and the other best actors from this year’s TV season.

More 'Game of Thrones'

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Cersei season 8 Game of Thrones

    With 'Game of Thrones' Ending, What's Next for HBO?

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Kit Harington

    Kit Harington Plays 'Game of Thrones' Word Association

More TV

  • 'Fleabag' Season 2 Review: How Its

    'Fleabag': Season 2’s Top 10 Breaks From Reality, Ranked (Column)

    The searing first season of “Fleabag” felt like a complete story in and of itself. As adapted from Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s one-woman show, the series expanded on the world of a woman wild with lust and grief with such expert ease that by the time it ended, even Waller-Bridge herself was sure that it was the [...]

  • Richard Madden Says 'Game of Thrones'

    Richard Madden Says the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Deserves a Medal

    Richard Madden is thankful for his time on “Game of Thrones,” but is also happy to have been able to move on when he did. The “Bodyguard” star sat down with “Sharper Objects'” Amy Adams for Variety’s Actors on Actors, where he expressed some incredulity at the idea of spending so long with just one [...]

  • MEET THE PRESS -- Pictured: (l-r)

    Submissions Now Welcome for Third 'Meet the Press' Film Festival

    Chuck Todd’s quest to bring “Meet the Press” to the movies continues. The third annual Meet the Press Film Festival, held in collaboration with the American Film Institute, will take place on October 6 and 7 in Washington, D.C., and remains a haven for issue-focused documentary shorts. Todd believes the event serves a critical mission: [...]

  • Winner of the 2019 Eurovision Song

    Netherlands' Duncan Laurence Wins 2019 Eurovision Song Contest

    Madonna’s controversial performance may have grabbed the headlines, but Duncan Laurence won the nearly four-hour-long 2019 Eurovision Song Contest for the Netherlands with the song “Arcade,” which he cowrote with Joel Sjöö and Wouter Hardy. Laurence won a total of 492 points from the expert juries and televoters in a contest that was touch and [...]

  • 'SNL' Cold Open Has Alec Baldwin's

    'SNL' Cold Open Has Alec Baldwin's Trump Rocking Out to Queen

    The cold open for the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” saw the Trump administration taking some liberties with a rock classic. Alec Baldwin returned as President Donald Trump, letting America know that he is going to be taking it easy now that summer is nearly here. He then said he was going to do [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad