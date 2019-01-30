Watch: Richard Gere Warns of ‘Disloyalty’ in His Return to TV in BBC’s ‘MotherFatherSon’

“We are all capable of disloyalty,” Richard Gere warns in his first role for the small screen in decades, in BBC drama “MotherFatherSon.” Gere plays media overlord Max, who can be seen as a kingmaker and family man in the show’s first trailer.

Max is a newspaper and media baron who can influence elections and shape politics. He has succession plans in place, in the form of his son, Caden (Billy Howle), but events take an unexpected turn as a family crisis hits, with far-reaching implications.

“Are you here to pick a prime minister or deal with your son?” an adviser asks in another sequence. The trailer also shows a glimpse of Howle and Helen McCrory, who plays Max’s ex-wife.

It is a family drama but is set “in the context of really exploring our world in terms of politics and media and power in general,” Gere said while promoting the show at Mipcom in Cannes last October.

Sarah Lancashire (“Kiri”), Sinéad Cusack (“Marcella”), Danny Sapani (“Black Panther”), Joseph Mawle (“Game of Thrones”), and Ciaran Hinds (“First Man”) will also all star. Tom Rob Smith (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace”) created and wrote the series and has said that “this is one of the most exciting casts ever assembled for television.”

BBC Studios Drama London is making the series for BBC Two. BBC Studios is selling it internationally, with a U.S. partner yet to sign on.

Check out the trailer below.