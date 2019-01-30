×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch: Richard Gere Warns of ‘Disloyalty’ in His Return to TV in BBC’s ‘MotherFatherSon’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
MOTHERFATHERSON
CREDIT: BBC Studios

“We are all capable of disloyalty,” Richard Gere warns in his first role for the small screen in decades, in BBC drama “MotherFatherSon.” Gere plays media overlord Max, who can be seen as a kingmaker and family man in the show’s first trailer.

Max is a newspaper and media baron who can influence elections and shape politics. He has succession plans in place, in the form of his son, Caden (Billy Howle), but events take an unexpected turn as a family crisis hits, with far-reaching implications.

“Are you here to pick a prime minister or deal with your son?” an adviser asks in another sequence. The trailer also shows a glimpse of Howle and Helen McCrory, who plays Max’s ex-wife.

It is a family drama but is set “in the context of really exploring our world in terms of politics and media and power in general,” Gere said while promoting the show at Mipcom in Cannes last October.

Sarah Lancashire (“Kiri”), Sinéad Cusack (“Marcella”), Danny Sapani (“Black Panther”), Joseph Mawle (“Game of Thrones”), and Ciaran Hinds (“First Man”) will also all star. Tom Rob Smith (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace”) created and wrote the series and has said that “this is one of the most exciting casts ever assembled for television.”

BBC Studios Drama London is making the series for BBC Two. BBC Studios is selling it internationally, with a U.S. partner yet to sign on.

Check out the trailer below.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • Picture shows: Strict management of the

    ‘Blue Planet II’ Creator Signs Programming Deal With Netflix

    James Honeyborne, the creator of “Blue Planet II,” has inked an overall deal with Netflix. Honeyborne is an internationally acclaimed producer of blue-chip natural history programming. He recently left U.K. pubcaster the BBC’s Natural History Unit to set up his own banner, Freeborne Media, with director Renee Godfrey. They have inked a multiyear deal to [...]

  • Göteborg: DR Drama’s “When the Dust

    Milad Alami to Helm DR Drama ‘When the Dust Settles’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    GOTEBORG, Sweden — After “Borgen” and “Ride Upon the Storm,” DR Drama’s next ambitious show is a fictional-character driven drama set against a terror attack in a Copenhagen restaurant. Penned by “Dicte” co-creators Ida Maria Rydén and Dorte W. Høgh, the series explores the lives of eight characters before and after the attack, and how [...]

  • 'NCIS: New Orleans' Executive Producer Fired

    'NCIS: New Orleans' Executive Producer Fired

    An executive producer of “NCIS: New Orleans,” Adam Targum, is no longer with the series, Variety has confirmed. Targum is the subject of a report from Vulture, which indicated that his exit occurred after a complaint was received by HR. Targum had served as deputy to showrunner Christopher Silber and left the series Jan. 25. CBS declined [...]

  • Hannah Simone

    Hannah Simone Comedy Ordered to Pilot at ABC

    ABC has ordered a pilot for an untitled single-camera comedy from Hannah Simone. The “New Girl” alum will star in, write, and executive produce the project, which is inspired by Simone’s family. In the series, Hannah (Simone) and her Indian-American immigrant father have always been close, but after she admits to herself that she’s in a [...]

  • Kate del CastilloTelemundo 'LaReina Del Sur'

    Kate del Castillo: No Regrets About El Chapo Visit Despite the Cost to Her Career

    Actor Kate del Castillo made headlines in October 2015 for taking Sean Penn on a risky trek to meet with notorious Mexican drug lord and fugitive Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman in a remote location in Mexico. She has no regrets about the incident, even though it hurt her acting career and prevented her from returning [...]

  • TCA Pearson

    5 Things We Learned From TCA 2019: Day 1

    NBCUniversal kicked off the Television Critics Association press tour’s winter session with panels including NBC comedies (“Superstore” and “Abby’s”), reality programming (“Listing Impossible,” “Project Runway”), and upcoming dramas (USA’s “Suits” spinoff “Pearson,” Telemundo’s “La Reina Del Sur”). There was not, however, an executive session from new NBC chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, who succeeded Bob [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad