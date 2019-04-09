Richard E. Grant, Sally Field Join Jason Segel Series ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’ at AMC

Jason Segel’s anthology series “Dispatches From Elsewhere,” which is currently in the works at AMC, has added a couple heavyweight actors to the cast.

Richard E. Grant and Sally Field have joined the hour-long series, which centers around a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. They will come to find that the mystery winds far deeper than they ever imagined. The series will include viewer engagement elements across multiple platforms.

Created by and starring Segel, the series is scheduled to begin production on 10 episodes this summer in Philadelphia. The series will begin shooting early next year.

AMC announced that Eve Lindley, who is best known for starring on “Mr Robot,” has also joined the cast. She will next be seen can be seen in Netflix’s reboot of “Tales of the City.”

Grant’s recently starred opposite Melissa McCarthy in the lauded Fox Searchlight feature “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” He earned Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for his performance. Field’s most recent TV performance was as Dr. Greta Mantleray on the Netflix mini-series “Maniac.”

Grant is represented by ARG and WME, Field is repped by UTA, and Lindley is represented by Stevie Smith at Station 3 Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.