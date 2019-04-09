×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Richard E. Grant, Sally Field Join Jason Segel Series ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’ at AMC

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Richard E Grant Sally Field
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jason Segel’s anthology series “Dispatches From Elsewhere,” which is currently in the works at AMC, has added a couple heavyweight actors to the cast.

Richard E. Grant and Sally Field have joined the hour-long series, which centers around a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. They will come to find that the mystery winds far deeper than they ever imagined. The series will include viewer engagement elements across multiple platforms.

Created by and starring Segel, the series is scheduled to begin production on 10 episodes this summer in Philadelphia. The series will begin shooting early next year.

AMC announced that Eve Lindley, who is best known for starring on “Mr Robot,” has also joined the cast. She will next be seen can be seen in Netflix’s reboot of “Tales of the City.”

Grant’s recently starred opposite Melissa McCarthy in the lauded Fox Searchlight feature “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” He earned Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for his performance. Field’s most recent TV performance was as Dr. Greta Mantleray on the Netflix mini-series “Maniac.”

Grant is represented by ARG and WME, Field is repped by UTA, and Lindley is represented by Stevie Smith at Station 3 Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.

Popular on Variety

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

More TV

  • Richard E Grant Sally Field

    Richard E. Grant, Sally Field Join Jason Segel Series 'Dispatches From Elsewhere' at AMC

    Jason Segel’s anthology series “Dispatches From Elsewhere,” which is currently in the works at AMC, has added a couple heavyweight actors to the cast. Richard E. Grant and Sally Field have joined the hour-long series, which centers around a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday [...]

  • WCBS-TV New York news anchor Kristine

    Sara Gilbert to Leave 'The Talk' After Nine Seasons

    On the Tuesday episode of CBS’ “The Talk,” co-host Sara Gilbert announced she is leaving the show after nine seasons. “This is something I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth. But I’ve decided it’s time for me to leave the show,” Gilbert said at the beginning of the show. [...]

  • TF1 Studio Signs Pact With Universal

    TF1 Studio Signs Pact With Universal Pictures Video

    TF1 Studio, the film and TV co-production and distribution arm of France’s leading commercial network, has signed a deal with Universal Pictures Video to distribute its content. Starting this month, Universal Pictures Video will be handling all the distribution of TF1 Studio’s films and series on its home entertainment platforms. TF1 Studio’s 2019 slate includes [...]

  • Ronan Farrow book Catch and Kill

    Peabody Awards Tap Ronan Farrow to Host, Announce 2019 Nominees

    Ronan Farrow is set to host the 78th Annual Peabody Awards, Variety has learned. Additionally, the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors have announced this year’s 60 nominees across entertainment, news, podcasts, web and documentary categories. “It is our great honor to recognize the most powerful and compelling, but also most brilliant and creative programming of [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris

    SAG-AFTRA Offers Residual Payments via Direct Deposit

    SAG-AFTRA is launching an automated residual payment process that will be available to its 160,000 members as of May 1, replacing paper residual checks. The union currently mails more than 10,000 paper checks a day. The performers union first announced in 2017 that it had entered into a multiyear agreement with Exactuals, a Los Angeles-based [...]

  • Brian de Palma to Develop a

    Brian de Palma to Develop a U.S. Adaptation of 'Un Village Francais'

    Brian de Palma is developing an English-language remake of the long-running French period drama hit “Un Village Francais.” The “Scarface” director is currently collaborating with Frédéric Krivine, the co-creator of “Un Village Francais,” on the U.S. remake which will unfold during the Civil War, according to the French magazine Telerama which broke the news. The [...]

  • 483133 TCM 25 Guest Programmers Unit

    TCM at 25: Ben Mankiewicz on How to Make the Perfect Introduction

    Two minutes. Two minutes is the magic number for Ben Mankiewicz. The primetime host of TCM has recorded hundreds of introduction segments for movies that air on the film lover’s cable haven. After much experimentation and market research, the TCM team has concluded that two minutes is the ideal length for the amuse bouche delivered [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad