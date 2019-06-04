×
Fremantle Strikes Deal With ‘Catch 22’ and ‘True Detective’ Producer Richard Brown

Richard Brown
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Fremantle and the producer Richard Brown have partnered on an exclusive multi-year deal with Brown’s newly minted production company Passenger. Based in New York and London, Passenger will develop and produce scripted series with Fremantle, which will distribute the projects worldwide.

Brown is an exec producer on “True Detective” and developed and executive produced Hulu’s limited series “Catch-22.” His new company will primarily focus on original limited event series and anthologies. It will also produce multi-season dramas, documentary series, and feature films.

“Fremantle’s expertise, exciting vision, creative culture, outstanding leadership and global reach provide me with the ideal home for this new venture, and I couldn’t be more thrilled for this opportunity and partnership,” Brown said.

“This deal further strengthens Fremantle’s commitment of working with the best minds in the business,” added Andrea Scrosati, COO, Fremantle. “Richard has been a pioneer in the industry, with a unique understanding of global creative opportunities. In today’s competitive market the difference is made by great ideas, outstanding talent and world class execution capacity and the partnership between Fremantle and Richard delivers exactly that.”

Brown began his career as an A&R executive for Island Records in London. Upon relocating to the U.S., he transitioned into working in film and television, starting at Nick Wechsler’s Industry Entertainment and subsequently at Palm Pictures. Over the last 12 years Richard has had an overall producing deal at Anonymous Content.

For Fremantle, it is the latest producer and talent deal after it teamed up with the likes of Pablo Larrain and Juan de Dios Larrain, Natalie Dormer, Paolo Sorrentino, Neil Gaiman, and Neil Cross.

  Richard Brown

