Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, T.I. Scour Cities for Talent in ‘Rhythm + Flow’ (Watch)

A new trailer for Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow,” the streamer’s first music competition series, shows judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Tip “T.I.” Harris scouring for undiscovered talent in major cities Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago.

The 10-episode series, which will be released over a period of three weeks — The Auditions (episodes one through four); Cyphers, Rap Battles and Music Videos (episodes five through seven) and Samples, Collaborations and Finale (episodes eight through 10)– officially launches on Oct. 9.

The series will feature guests appearances from Snoop Dogg, Quavo, Fat Joe, Anderson .Paak, Royce da 5’9,” Nipsey Hussle, Big Boi, Killer Mike, Twista, Lupe Fiasco, Jadakiss, Ebro, Miguel, Teyana Taylor, Jhené Aiko, Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Khaled, Smack, King Los, Sounwave, Hit-Boy, London on da Track, Tay Keith, Denaro Love, Off-the-Wall, Kal Banx, G-Dav, John Legend, DJ Hed, DJ Oreo, DJ Scratch, DJ Holiday, Charm La’Donna and Adam Blackstone.

Watch the trailer below:

For Netflix, “Rhythm + Flow” marks a continuation in unscripted programming for the company, which has made a major push into non-scripted fare with content like the athletic competition series “Ultimate Beastmaster,” the Emmy-winning “Queer Eye” reboot, docuseries like “Making a Murderer,” an interview series with David Letterman, and many attempts at late-night-type shows. But the company has never taken a crack at a music competition series, indicating a rare instance where the streaming giant is taking a note from the broadcast networks, which have had long-running, lucrative success with shows like “American Idol” and “The Voice.”