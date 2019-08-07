×

TV Review: ‘BH90210’

By

Mekeisha's Most Recent Stories

View All
BH90210: L-R: Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering. BH90210, the highly anticipated new six-episode event series, will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2019 Fox Media LLC Cr: Brian Bowen Smith/FOX
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox

If you’re watching Fox’s “BH90210” to see if Donna and David got hitched or more pressingly Dylan’s fate, you’ll have to save such fantasies for fan fiction.

That’s because this “Beverly Hills, 90210” revival, which premieres tonight, is more of a soapy parody, giving the actors behind our favorite characters the space to play versions of themselves while poking fun at the public personas, rabid fans and roles that made them famous. The end result is a mostly fun but sometimes uneven venture into territory in which not all of the surviving headliners are creatively comfortable. Making things more complicated, all of the stars are executive producers on the series so the breadth of relatable vulnerability is limited.

For instance, Jason Priestly could actually be the worst guy in the world but his performance as a hot head who punches actors and cheats on his fictional wife (Vanessa Lachey) falls flat. Shannen Doherty also serves very little purpose in the first two installments the network previewed for critics other than to pop in and out and loom over her former costars like a bad smell. A couple of quick nods to the late Luke Perry, who died following the complications from a stroke earlier this year, are also too few and far between.

Related

In contrast, Brian Austin Green is quite likeable as a stay-at-home dad who embraces the realization that his wife Shay (La La Anthony) is a pop singer with more star power and influence than him. The real Green is of course married to cinematic siren Megan Fox.

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth, are also very convincing as a couple of friends and former teen stars trying to deftly navigate life as grown women, wives and mothers. Every exchange between them feels heartfelt and even when Garth insults Spelling for her lack of practical life skills during an argument, the dig isn’t mean-spirited. If anything, Spelling and Garth embrace the schadenfreude of their real lives to an excruciating extent.

Like her “BH90210” persona, Spelling has had problems with money and keeping a job and Garth has been married three times and has a daughter who is pursuing an acting career. Rumors and innuendo about Spelling’s actual husband Dean McDermott have also been tossed about in the tabloids, with some wondering if he married the daughter of super producer Aaron Spelling for financial reasons. Spelling toys with this notion as well as her fictionalized husband’s career stability. It’s as if such semblances to reality further propel Spelling to revel in the muck.

In another particularly awkward scene, Garth attempts to get over her soon-to-be ex-husband by flirting with a random member of the hoi polloi. While the painful but comedic effect of the moment works, you can’t help but wonder how much more Garth, Spelling, Green and all the others will suffer for our merriment. Instead of giving fans the actual character reunion they crave, this is a show about an imagined revamp the stars try to get off the ground and all the mishaps and personal revelations that ensue.

The latter is also predicated on the underbaked conceit that fans know all of the pratfalls each star has experienced behind the scenes. It’s common knowledge that Gabrielle Carteris is older than her costars so it feels natural that she’d mock that age difference by often lecturing and chastising the others. Green and Spelling’s short-lived romance and Ian Ziering’s fitness obsession are also fair game. But for those of us who forgot about Green’s failed and brief attempt as a white rapper, jokes about the professional misstep miss the beat. A subplot involving a stalker is equally misplaced.

After all, Hollywood self-parodying in the vein of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and the lesser known “Real Husbands of Hollywood” and “I’m Sorry” works better when absurdity eclipses the truth. But when “BH90210” satirizes its stars’ desire to revamp their dormant careers, the truth is a little too real to be funny.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • BH90210: L-R: Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling,

    TV Review: 'BH90210'

    If you’re watching Fox’s “BH90210” to see if Donna and David got hitched or more pressingly Dylan’s fate, you’ll have to save such fantasies for fan fiction. That’s because this “Beverly Hills, 90210” revival, which premieres tonight, is more of a soapy parody, giving the actors behind our favorite characters the space to play versions [...]

  • "Murder Means Never Having to Say

    TV Review: 'Why Women Kill'

    The best moments of “Desperate Housewives” — Marc Cherry’s pathbreaking and strangely underrated 2000s soap opera — were the ones in which the wives got to talking. The four main characters on the show, which came on the air shortly after the end of “Sex and the City” and transplanted aspects of its formula from [...]

  • Emmy Awards Placeholder

    Fox Alternative Boss Explains How the No-Host Emmys Will Work This Year

    The Emmys won’t have a host this year, but it will have several semi-hosts anchoring various portions of the telecast, Fox alternative entertainment president Rob Wade told Variety. The network and Emmy producers are currently sending out offers to several stars to host segments devoted to awards in key categories including comedy, drama, variety, limited [...]

  • BH90210: L-R: Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling,

    'Beverly Hills 902010': How Two Simple Hand Claps Became Iconic

    Clap, clap! Often it’s the unintentional that ignites the most memorable musical moments. In the case of “Beverly Hills 90210,” the theme song’s iconic claps were mere filler for a gap that had composer John E. Davis stumped during a spontaneous all-nighter to churn out a track for producer Aaron Spelling. Turned in just days [...]

  • Fox Studios Lot

    Gains in Affiliate Fees Power Fox Corp. Earnings

    Gains in affiliate fees and retransmission consent revenue drove Fox Corp.’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings, despite a downturn in advertising revenue and subscriber losses. Fox Corp. on Wednesday reported revenue of $2.51 billion, up 5% from the year-ago quarter and pre-tax income of $656 million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 62 cents a [...]

  • BH90210 TV Show

    'BH90210' Cast Talks Luke Perry, Doing a 'Soapedy,' and Original Show's Impact

    The cast of the “Beverly Hills 90210” revival took the stage at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday. Shannon Doherty said that she had no intention of being a part of the new show until fellow cast mate Luke Perry passed away. “[Nothing] against the show,” she said. “I knew that the [...]

  • Elisabeth Moss

    How Elisabeth Moss Handles Portraying Trauma on ‘Handmaid’s Tale’

    Elisabeth Moss has been dealt her fair share of trauma throughout her on-screen journey in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” an experience the Emmy winner said has forced her to portray suffering in as many new ways possible as for the experience to not become monotonous. “I just have to keep on trying to do new things, to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad