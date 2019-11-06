‘Revenge’ Sequel Series With Latinx Lead in Development at ABC

ABC is in development on a follow up to the drama series “Revenge,” Variety has confirmed.

The new project hails from “Revenge” creator Mike Kelley and original series writer Joe Fazzio. It is said to follow a young Latinx immigrant who is guided by an original series character as she arrives in Malibu to exact revenge on a Sackler-esque pharmaceutical dynasty, whose insatiable greed lead to the murder of her biochemist mother, the destruction of her family, and a global epidemic.

Kelley and Fazzio will write and executive produce, with Melissa Loy and Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen also executive producing. ABC Studios will produce.

The original series ran on ABC for four seasons beginning in 2011.

